Used Car of the Year 2023: Dacia Duster
There are many used car bargains that make an excellent case for scooping our overall prize, but among the vast range of talent, one car stands head and shoulders above the rest. The Dacia Duster is a bargain even when it’s brand new, and things only get more tempting on the used market.
Key to its desirability is its simplicity. It ditches many of the pretences of other compact SUVs to focus on the things that really matter the most: practicality, comfort and dependability. The cabin isn’t going to blow anyone away with its style or finish, but at a time when many rivals splash shiny black plastics and fake carbon fibre inside to give a thin veneer of a premium product, there’s an honesty about the Duster that’s hard not to love. There’s loads of space, too; at 4.3 metres long, it’s hardly a leviathan, but it has the cabin and boot space to compete with bulkier alternatives.
We’re big fans of the torquey diesel engines – a great match for the Duster’s relaxing character – while the petrols are smooth and willing. Not only that, but if you need genuine off-road ability, then roughly one in 12 used examples come with four-wheel drive.
With prices starting at around £8,000, in our eyes the Duster is a bargain that’s impossible to ignore.
Our choice: Dacia Duster 1.2 PureTech 110 Flair (2018/18, 34k miles, £10,010)
Silver: Kia Ceed
Versatility is one of the key strengths of the Ceed, playing a big part in it taking this year’s runner-up spot. There are several bodystyles: a spacious workhorse, a rakish wagon and a humble hatchback, so buyers will be able to find a model to suit. Equipment levels are fantastic, build quality is great, and all versions of the Mk3 model still have some of their seven-year new-car warranty left.
Bronze: BMW 3 Series
Few vehicles on sale today fit the cliche of ‘all the car you’ll ever need’ better than the BMW 3 Series. Available as both a dynamic saloon or a spacious estate, it’s fantastic to drive, comfortable and frugal on a long run, and packed with tech. With so many powertrains to choose from – petrol, diesels, plug-in hybrids and even the thunderous M3 – there’s something for everyone.
