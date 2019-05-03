Used Car of the Year 2023: Dacia Duster

There are many used car bargains that make an excellent case for scooping our overall prize, but among the vast range of talent, one car stands head and shoulders above the rest. The Dacia Duster is a bargain even when it’s brand new, and things only get more tempting on the used market.

Key to its desirability is its simplicity. It ditches many of the pretences of other compact SUVs to focus on the things that really matter the most: practicality, comfort and dependability. The cabin isn’t going to blow anyone away with its style or finish, but at a time when many rivals splash shiny black plastics and fake carbon fibre inside to give a thin veneer of a premium product, there’s an honesty about the Duster that’s hard not to love. There’s loads of space, too; at 4.3 metres long, it’s hardly a leviathan, but it has the cabin and boot space to compete with bulkier alternatives.

We’re big fans of the torquey diesel engines – a great match for the Duster’s relaxing character – while the petrols are smooth and willing. Not only that, but if you need genuine off-road ability, then roughly one in 12 used examples come with four-wheel drive.