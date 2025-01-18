EV discounts: are they a short-term solution with long-term problems?

Heavy discounts on new electric cars may be designed to stimulate the sluggish EV market, but the move increasingly looks like a short-term solution. Why? Because it brings concerning, longer-term effects; increasing downward pressure on values of used EVs, with slower overall growth of the UK’s electrified fleet.

High prices and heavy depreciation have been long-standing deterrents when it comes to private buyers considering electric vehicles, along with fears over charging availability and range. So, depressed demand from consumers has been met with seemingly too-good-to-be true discounts which have, at least until now, helped manufacturers towards meeting the tough targets set by the Government’s ZEV mandate.

These objectives – or at least the fines manufacturers receive for not meeting them – could soon be in line for change, because later this month the Government’s consultation with the industry comes to an end, with some firms describing the current situation as affecting the “viability of thousands of jobs and billions of pounds in investment”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet although deals and discounts have been driven by the desire to avoid hefty fines, leasing companies offering vehicles to fleets have mainly been caught off guard by optimistic forecasts of used values. Companies advertising EVs at eye-catching rates have been left out of pocket when contracts end, with cars returning for disposal at auction worth much less than was originally predicted.