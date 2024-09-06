Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

New Ferrari Elettrica EV could sound like a V8 or V12 thanks to some clever audio

Ferrari’s first all-electric car is due later this year and it’ll come with supercar performance and SUV practicality

By:Alastair Crooks
28 Apr 2025
Ferrari EV Mule - front end16

We have a good idea of what Ferrari’s new electric car will be called, thanks to various mentions of the name ‘Elettrica’ at a recent shareholder meeting – and new patent images give us a hint at how the EV will sound too. 

The patents describe Ferrari’s plans to create what is essentially a fake gearshift and have ‘audio files’ that correspond. The idea behind incorporating gearshifts in an EV (which is likely just to have a single-speed transmission) is to improve driver-involvement - as we’ve seen already on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatch. 

Backing this up, Ferrari’s patent states that “although the electric powertrain systems tendentially allow to improve performance, the pilot's involvement is reduced, such as which gear to use when entering a curve, or the feeling of detachment given by the torque pick-up when upshifting during acceleration or downshifting during deceleration”.

Ferrari EV patent diagram - exterior

As for what kind of sound the Elettrica will pump through its speakers, Ferrari doesn’t go into such detail - although it does say the driver will be able to select “historical, modern or futuristic, adrenaline-filled, relaxed sound”. The reference to ‘historical’ is likely to pique the most interest given Ferrari’s back catalogue of V8 and V12 engines. One of the patent images shows a gearshift paddle steering column just as you’d get in an internal-combustion-engined car. 

We’ll have to wait until October to hear what Ferrari’s first EV will sound like, because a full presentation at the company’s Capital Markets Day on October 9 is expected.

The name ‘Elettrica’ still hasn’t been confirmed either. There’s no deep meaning or historical reference to it, because it simply means ‘electric’ in Italian. However, choosing to name its car this way is hardly surprising from the brand that launched some awe-inspiring cars with unimaginative names, including ‘The Ferrari’, ‘812 Superfast’ and ‘12Cilindri’.

Prototypes of the new EV have been spotted testing several times already, all wearing similar camouflage. Despite having some body panels and rear lights taken from a Maserati Levante, the test car has been modified extensively to fit not only Ferrari’s electric powertrain, but also a lower and more driver-focused chassis. 

Ferrari hasn’t said what segment the new EV will compete in, although we strongly suspect it will be pitched as an alternative to the Ferrari Purosangue, given its four-door practicality and size. The test car also provides some clues as to what’s in store for Ferrari’s electric car in terms of design.

Ferrari EV Mule - rear 3/4

The headlights look like they’ve been taken from the Roma, and the tail-lights and boot lid are from the Levante. But the flared front wings are bespoke to the Ferrari and feature a more streamlined profile than the Purosangue’s. The front bumper showcases an open and aggressive style; we assume the side air intakes will help to cool the front brakes, which we expect will have carbon-ceramic discs. Sitting over those brakes are a set of massive 24-inch wheels.

During Ferrari’s 2024 results presentation, when it celebrated registering a profit of more than 1.56bn Euros (roughly £1.26bn) – a 21 per cent increase over 2023 – CEO Benedetto Vigna also linked the new Ferrari F80 hypercar, with its 800V architecture and self-charging hybrid system, to the firm’s electric plan moving forward. 

He said: “The will to progress that has always characterized Ferrari has led to innovation in our infrastructure, with the inauguration of the e-building; in our products, best highlighted by the new supercar, the Ferrari F80; and in R&D, with the new E-Cells Lab that will further strengthen our electrochemical knowledge to prepare us for the future.” 

“It will be an important moment in our history. For the first time we will have three kinds of traction: ICE, hybrid and electric,” added Vigna.

The ‘E-Cells Lab’ Ferrari is building is expected to open its production line this year. The company is planning on producing electric motors and key powertrain components in-house, although batteries are expected to be sourced from external suppliers.

The new electric vehicle is likely to be lower than its V12-powered Purosangue sibling, though, with the photos suggesting the prototype has a comparatively low windscreen base. In order to offer the performance we’d expect of any Ferrari, it’s certain to feature at least a dual-motor powertrain, which will make it all-wheel drive, too.

Some of the technical advances made in the Purosangue will also be deployed, with the use of fully active suspension and rear-wheel steering to make the big EV drive like a Ferrari should.

Are you excited for Ferrari's first electric car? Tell us in the comments section below...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

