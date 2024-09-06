We have a good idea of what Ferrari’s new electric car will be called, thanks to various mentions of the name ‘Elettrica’ at a recent shareholder meeting – and new patent images give us a hint at how the EV will sound too.

The patents describe Ferrari’s plans to create what is essentially a fake gearshift and have ‘audio files’ that correspond. The idea behind incorporating gearshifts in an EV (which is likely just to have a single-speed transmission) is to improve driver-involvement - as we’ve seen already on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatch.

Backing this up, Ferrari’s patent states that “although the electric powertrain systems tendentially allow to improve performance, the pilot's involvement is reduced, such as which gear to use when entering a curve, or the feeling of detachment given by the torque pick-up when upshifting during acceleration or downshifting during deceleration”.

As for what kind of sound the Elettrica will pump through its speakers, Ferrari doesn’t go into such detail - although it does say the driver will be able to select “historical, modern or futuristic, adrenaline-filled, relaxed sound”. The reference to ‘historical’ is likely to pique the most interest given Ferrari’s back catalogue of V8 and V12 engines. One of the patent images shows a gearshift paddle steering column just as you’d get in an internal-combustion-engined car.