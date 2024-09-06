Ferrari Elettrica – those are the words that were featured in the brand’s recent shareholder presentation, and could be the name of its first-ever electric car, which we’re expecting to be unveiled fully in October.

There’s no deep meaning or historical reference to the name Elettrica, because it simply means electric in Italian. However, choosing to name its car this way is hardly surprising from the brand that launched some awe-inspiring cars with unimaginative names, including ‘The Ferrari’, ‘812 Superfast’ and ‘12Cilindri’.

Admittedly, Ferrari hasn’t confirmed the Elettrica name just yet, and even if it were correct, there’s still time before the company’s Capital Markets Day on October 9 – when the car is likely to be revealed – to have another brainstorming session.

Prototypes of the new EV have been spotted testing several times already, all wearing similar camouflage. Despite having some body panels and rear lights taken from a Maserati Levante, the test car has been modified extensively to fit not only Ferrari’s electric powertrain, but also a lower and more driver-focused chassis.

Ferrari hasn’t said what segment the new EV will compete in, although we strongly suspect it will be pitched as an alternative to the Ferrari Purosangue, given its four-door practicality and size. The test car also provides some clues as to what’s in store for Ferrari’s electric car in terms of design.