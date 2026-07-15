Verdict

With no discernible drop-off in the coupe’s outrageous performance, driveability or usability combined with the bonus of more exhilarating, open-air motoring, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa is even more joyous in Spider form. True, the looks – which are perhaps more dramatic in this drop-top – might not suit all tastes. But while there is a real sense of occasion with the Spider, it’s still a supercar you can genuinely use every day.

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Tenerife offers an incredibly immediate contrast of climate – sunny and hot to the south, while the north is foggy and wet. Coincidentally, this kind of split identity can also be found in the Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider we’ve come here to drive.

It’s a plug-in hybrid with 15 miles of electric range (which you can very quickly top up on the move) to ensure you don’t disturb the quieter regions of the island – plus 1,035bhp for when you do want to stir them. And that’s all before you give the locals an eyeful of the Testarossa’s astonishing design.

After that brief geography lesson, it’s time for a bit of history, because the Testarossa name is one of the most significant in Ferrari’s back catalogue and bringing it back is a rather bold move. The original Testarossa was never sold as a drop-top, ignoring what the 1986 Outrun video game would have you believe, and indeed the gorgeous one-of-one Testarossa Spider, built for Gianni Agnelli’s 20th anniversary as Fiat chairman.