New hybrid Fiat 500 Ibrida coming soon, while all-electric 500e will be getting cheaper

The latest iteration of the Fiat 500 was unveiled in 2020 and so far has only been available as an electric car – hence why it’s official name is the 500e. However a new hybrid version of the retro-inspired city car, called the 500 Ibrida, is due to launch within the next two years.

The new Fiat 500 Ibrida will arrive in either late 2025 or early 2026, according to the company, which also confirmed the hybrid variant’s development, engineering and manufacturing will all take place in Italy.

More specifically, the 500 Ibrida will be produced in the same factory in Turin, Italy, as the pure-electric 500e.

The 500 Ibrida will probably use the same mild-hybrid technology that Fiat’s parent company Stellantis has been installing in numerous models recently, including the Fiat 600 compact SUV, plus cars like the Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa.

That hybrid powertrain consists of a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor. Cars featuring this setup can cover short distances on pure-electric power, like in low-speed city traffic, and the e-motor helps when accelerating, too. Because it’s mild-hybrid however, there’s no need to plug the car in to charge it.

However, shoehorning this powertrain into the Fiat 500e might not be a simple task, which would explain the 2025/2026 launch window. For starters, the 500e sits on a different platform to the 600, and the other cars that are available with this mild-hybrid system. The 500 is also much more compact (3,632mm long) than those other cars, which is likely to create some hurdles.

However Fiat is making a €100 million investment in the 500e that includes redesigning its platform. To what extent hasn’t been revealed, but the modifications are meant to allow for a new generation of battery which will make the 500e more affordable and more attractive to potential customers.

