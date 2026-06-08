New Fiat 600 manual undercuts its EV counterpart by £3,000

Fiat has launched an all-new variant of the 600 SUV and it’s not only the cheapest you can buy, but also the first to be offered with a manual gearbox. Available to order now from just a fiver under £24,000, the petrol-powered Fiat 600 undercuts the fully electric 600e which, even with the Government’s Electric Car Grant included, costs £3,000 more.

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Just like its freshly facelifted Jeep Avenger sister car, the Fiat 600 gets a new entry-level powertrain comprising a 1.2-litre three-cylinder pure-petrol engine – with no mild-hybrid assistance – mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. With an output of 99bhp and completing the 0-62mph sprint in 10.5 seconds, the 600 offers far superior acceleration to the smaller Fiat 500, which is now also offered with petrol power and a manual gearbox. The 600’s top speed stands at 114mph.

However, with a keen starting price of £23,995 for the base POP trim, it’s fuel economy that most 600 buyers will likely be interested in. Fiat says that, depending on specification, the petrol-powered Nissan Juke rival should be capable of anything up to 50.4 mpg. However, with CO2 emissions between 127 and 129 g/km, the petrol Fiat 600 is both less economical and less environmentally friendly than the more-powerful mild-hybrid model, which instead comes with an automatic transmission.