It’s only a supermini, but the Fiat Grande Panda has been proving its worth as a small van in recent weeks.

I’ve been finding scarce parts for my beloved Austin 7 and delivering them to the lock-up where it’s stored, so the Fiat has been happily trundling near and far to collect them, while only taking a very light sip on its fuel supply. This efficiency is particularly welcome considering that petrol prices have risen so sharply again.

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid: first report

Life with Fiat’s funky hybrid is off to a challenging start

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 1,218 miles

1,218 miles Efficiency: 41.2mpg

Allow me to begin this report with a confession: I’m a bit odd. I take an immense amount of joy in seeing the ancient, battered cars that are still earning their keep on the Continent.

One such example would be the Fiat Panda; there’s one on almost every street corner, usually with scraped bumpers and dents on every panel. Every generation of Panda has perfectly filled this brief of simplicity and durability, and if the new one wants even an ounce of its success, it’s got its work cut out.

After my first few weeks with the Grande Panda Hybrid, I’m pleased to announce that it’s mostly good news. While ADAS technology and screens are inevitable in this day and age, Fiat has done a wonderful job of keeping this new-fangled gadgetry straightforward.