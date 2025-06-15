Car Deal of the Day: Grab a Ford Focus while you can for less than £250 per month

Fun-to-drive family hatchback

Four-year lease deal

£240 per month with £2,880 initial payment

The Ford Focus is not long for this world, as production of the iconic family hatchback will cease in November this year. It’s sad to see another staple of British roads leave us, but if you don’t want to say goodbye just yet, you can get a four-year lease deal on a Focus for as little as £222 per month through the Auto Express Find A Car service.

That price is if you go with ST-Line trim, which is pretty well equipped with a 13.2-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED headlights, keyless entry and go, Ford’s Quickclear heated windscreen and front and rear parking sensors.

However, for a little bit extra per month, you can have an ST-Line X model that offers the same racy look, but adds more kit such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

TrustFord is currently offering the Focus ST-Line X on a four-year lease for only £240 per month, with an initial payment of £2,880. The standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year is included for that price, but if you tend to cover more than that over the course of 12 months, you can increase the limit to 8,000 miles for less than £15 extra a month.

Both versions we mentioned are powered by a mild-hybrid 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which produces a modest 123bhp, and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It’s a great combination, and the Focus is also comfortable and pretty efficient, with Ford claiming this engine can average more than 54mpg when you’re not hurling it down country roads.

