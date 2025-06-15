Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Grab a Ford Focus while you can for less than £250 per month

The Ford Focus may be on its way out, but it’s still great value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 June

By:Ellis Hyde
15 Jun 2025
2022 Ford Focus - front action
  • Fun-to-drive family hatchback
  • Four-year lease deal
  • £240 per month with £2,880 initial payment

The Ford Focus is not long for this world, as production of the iconic family hatchback will cease in November this year. It’s sad to see another staple of British roads leave us, but if you don’t want to say goodbye just yet, you can get a four-year lease deal on a Focus for as little as £222 per month through the Auto Express Find A Car service.

That price is if you go with ST-Line trim, which is pretty well equipped with a 13.2-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED headlights, keyless entry and go, Ford’s Quickclear heated windscreen and front and rear parking sensors.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, for a little bit extra per month, you can have an ST-Line X model that offers the same racy look, but adds more kit such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

TrustFord is currently offering the Focus ST-Line X on a four-year lease for only £240 per month, with an initial payment of £2,880. The standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year is included for that price, but if you tend to cover more than that over the course of 12 months, you can increase the limit to 8,000 miles for less than £15 extra a month.

Both versions we mentioned are powered by a mild-hybrid 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which produces a modest 123bhp, and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It’s a great combination, and the Focus is also comfortable and pretty efficient, with Ford claiming this engine can average more than 54mpg when you’re not hurling it down country roads.

Ford Focus facelift - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Focus leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Focus deals hub page… 

Deals on Ford Focus rivals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,140Avg. savings £2,271
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New in-stock BMW 1 Series
New BMW 1 Series

Configure now

Peugeot 308

Peugeot 308

New in-stock Peugeot 308Cash £26,942Avg. savings £6,955
New Peugeot 308

Configure now

Check out the Ford Focus Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular
Kia Sportage - side panning

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular

The Kia Sportage has earned its popularity over the years and deals like our Car Deal of the Day for June 14 won’t do it any harm at all.
News
14 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot and spicy Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce for just £290 a month
Alfa Romeo Junior - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Hot and spicy Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce for just £290 a month

Alfa Romeo’s first EV is a good one, especially in this Veloce spec. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 June.
News
13 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: the Hyundai Kona is a bold family SUV for just £223 a month
Hyundai Kona - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: the Hyundai Kona is a bold family SUV for just £223 a month

The Hyundai Kona is a futuristic-looking high-rider, and our Deal of the Day for 12 June.
News
12 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: BMW 1 Series is a plush and desirable posh hatch for just £271 a month
BMW 1 Series - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BMW 1 Series is a plush and desirable posh hatch for just £271 a month

The BMW 1 Series is an excellent choice for those who want an upmarket-feeling hatch. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 June.
News
11 Jun 2025

Most Popular

New Peugeot 208 GTi: electric hot hatch gets stunning looks and plenty of power
Peugeot E-208 GTi - reveal front

New Peugeot 208 GTi: electric hot hatch gets stunning looks and plenty of power

Hot Peugeot E-208 gets racier styling, 276bhp and does 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds
News
13 Jun 2025
New BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort review: the best BYD yet
BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort - front

New BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort review: the best BYD yet

The new BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort is arguably the Chinese brand's most convincing model in its range
Road tests
11 Jun 2025
New entry-level Renault Symbioz is £3k cheaper than a Nissan Qashqai
Renault Symbioz hybrid - front angled

New entry-level Renault Symbioz is £3k cheaper than a Nissan Qashqai

The Renault Captur has also been fitted the new full-hybrid powertrain, which gets a bigger battery for more pure-electric driving
News
12 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content