Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E granted ultra-low £132 monthly lease

The EV grant has made the Ford Puma Gen-E a lot cheaper, and lease customers can cash-in with today’s Deal of the Day

By:Steve Walker
29 Aug 2025
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action
  • Great fun to drive 
  • 233-mile range; high efficiency
  • Just £132 a month 

It may have escaped your attention, but a little thing called the Electric Car Grant (ECG) exploded into existence a few weeks ago. It uses Government cash to make new electric cars cheaper – and none more so than the Ford Puma Gen-E

Ford’s small electric SUV is one of only two cars, so far, to qualify for the full £3,750 ECG amount. As a result, it’s now cheaper to buy the fully-electric Ford Puma than the petrol hybrid, and there’s been a knock-on effect in the leasing market – one which makes the Ford Puma Gen E today’s Auto Express Deal of the Day.   

The deal in question from Carwow Leasy on the Auto Express Buy A Car Service will net you a new Ford Puma Gen E for just £132 per month. That’s a superb offer fuelled by the car’s reduced list price courtesy of the Electric Car Grant. For an indication of how low the price is, the Gen-E was our Deal of the Day a few weeks ago at £168 per month. If you’re interested, act fast, because there’s a real chance that lower predicted residual values will cause Puma lease prices to rise again in the near future. 

The deal is a 24-month arrangement requiring a £1,884 deposit. The 5,000-mile yearly mileage limit will be a challenge for some, but you only need to pay an extra £20 per month to stretch the agreement to 8,000 miles.

The car in question is the base Select model but there are only two Puma Gen-E trim levels and this is hardly a poverty-spec option. There are 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lights, a 12-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a charging pad and Ford’s excellent Quickclear heated windscreen for frosty winter mornings. 

Ford Puma Gen-E - front seats

The car itself has 167bhp and a 233-mile official range. It can sprint to 60mph in eight seconds and has a 99mph top speed. We’ve found it to be very efficient on our tests, not to mention fun to drive and spacious for the class, with a giant boot. 

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Puma Gen-E leasing offers from leading providers on our Puma Gen-E deals page.     

Check out the Ford Puma Gen-E deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

