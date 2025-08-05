Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E granted ultra-low £132 monthly lease

Great fun to drive

233-mile range; high efficiency

Just £132 a month

It may have escaped your attention, but a little thing called the Electric Car Grant (ECG) exploded into existence a few weeks ago. It uses Government cash to make new electric cars cheaper – and none more so than the Ford Puma Gen-E.

Ford’s small electric SUV is one of only two cars, so far, to qualify for the full £3,750 ECG amount. As a result, it’s now cheaper to buy the fully-electric Ford Puma than the petrol hybrid, and there’s been a knock-on effect in the leasing market – one which makes the Ford Puma Gen E today’s Auto Express Deal of the Day.

The deal in question from Carwow Leasy on the Auto Express Buy A Car Service will net you a new Ford Puma Gen E for just £132 per month. That’s a superb offer fuelled by the car’s reduced list price courtesy of the Electric Car Grant. For an indication of how low the price is, the Gen-E was our Deal of the Day a few weeks ago at £168 per month. If you’re interested, act fast, because there’s a real chance that lower predicted residual values will cause Puma lease prices to rise again in the near future.

The deal is a 24-month arrangement requiring a £1,884 deposit. The 5,000-mile yearly mileage limit will be a challenge for some, but you only need to pay an extra £20 per month to stretch the agreement to 8,000 miles.

The car in question is the base Select model but there are only two Puma Gen-E trim levels and this is hardly a poverty-spec option. There are 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lights, a 12-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a charging pad and Ford’s excellent Quickclear heated windscreen for frosty winter mornings.

The car itself has 167bhp and a 233-mile official range. It can sprint to 60mph in eight seconds and has a 99mph top speed. We’ve found it to be very efficient on our tests, not to mention fun to drive and spacious for the class, with a giant boot.

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

