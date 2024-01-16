New Ford Tourneo Courier 2024 review: hides its van roots well
The new Tourneo Courier is the smallest MPV in Ford's line-up and is more fun to drive than its looks suggest
Verdict
The Ford Tourneo line-up is one of the stronger ranges in the van-based MPV sector, and the Courier offers plenty of space for the money. It’s also surprisingly enjoyable to drive, thanks to its Puma-derived underpinnings. The sliding doors allow decent practicality in confined spaces, and that large, rectangular cargo area should be big enough to take anything that a family of five can throw at it.
If you’re looking for practical family transport, it might seem as if the only options available these days are SUVs. But delve a little deeper and there are niches out there that can offer more space per pound than the average crossover. And one that delivers the best ratio of all is the van-based MPV.
With car makers ditching their dedicated people carriers in favour of 4x4-themed family models, it’s been left to these commercial-vehicle derivatives to take up the mantle for buyers looking for as much space as possible. Whether you’re loading up with dogs, bikes or wheelchairs, these models make cargo and passenger carrying a breeze.
But there have been changes in the van-based MPV sector, too. Electrification is making its presence felt, with the Stellantis group especially focusing on zero-emissions models, and this is opening up an opportunity for other makers to take a bigger slice of the combustion engine-powered sector.
Ford’s Tourneo brand covers its van-derived MPVs, and it offers a range of models in different sizes. The smallest is the Tourneo Courier you see here, although it’s a vehicle that’s grown significantly when compared with the last generation.
The larger dimensions include a 570-litre boot (an increase of 175 litres over the last Courier), so there’s more space here than in a compact estate. Sliding doors mean passenger access is a breeze, plus there’s a wide-opening, top-hinged tailgate. This is fine as long as you’ve got nothing remotely close to the rear of the car: it’s humongous and there’s no opening glass hatch.
But the Tourneo Courier is about much more than outright space, because it has a number of useful features to further boost its practicality. There’s a shelf above the windscreen for storage, a wide slot runs the width of the dashtop behind the touchscreen, the glovebox is roomy and the door bins are generous for a car of this size, too. In the boot, as well as having lots of space, there are storage cubbies on either side for carrying smaller items, while the parcel shelf can be conveniently stowed against the rear seatbacks if you need to load the car to the roof.
There’s plenty of space inside, and one benefit of the Courier’s boxy body is that the big windows let in plenty of light. That’s a good thing, because space across the back seat isn’t as wide as in some rivals, although it’s still better than you’d get in a similarly sized SUV.
The tech on board is more car-like than a van’s, with the eight-inch touchscreen and partially digital instruments offering a modern feel that’s backed up by the SYNC 4 infotainment tech that comes as standard.
Beyond the Tourneo Courier’s looks, there aren’t many other giveaways to its van roots. You need to slam the doors shut to get them to close properly, while some of the plastics inside are quite van-like in their quality. But the other side of that is that they should be able to withstand the rough and tumble of everyday use.
One aspect of the Courier that’s unlike any other van is the way that it drives. Since it shares its platform with the Puma – one of the finest-handling SUVs on the market – this is a very car-like van to drive. The chassis is nimble, the fast steering is responsive and the Courier will put a smile on your face like no other van can. The suspension is a little unsettled – it’s designed with heavy loads in mind, so smooths out with more weight on board – but overall it’s a lot more fun than its gawky dimensions might lead you to believe.
There’s just one engine available in the Tourneo Custom, a 123bhp 1.0 EcoBoost petrol that comes with a manual or automatic gearbox, while an all-electric option arrives later in the year; diesel isn’t even being considered. The EcoBoost is responsive enough when there’s only two or three people on board, but it’s likely to struggle with anything weightier in the back, while claimed fuel economy of around 42mpg isn’t that great when compared with the latest mild-hybrid options that are available.
|Model:
|Ford Tourneo Courier 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium
|Price:
|£25,900
|Powertrain:
|1.0-litre 3cyl turbo petrol
|Power/torque:
|123bhp/200Nm
|Transmission:
|Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive
|Economy/CO2:
|42.1mpg/152g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,337/1,791/1,817mm
|On sale:
|Now