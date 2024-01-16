New Ford Tourneo Courier 2024 review: hides its van roots well

There’s plenty of space inside, and one benefit of the Courier’s boxy body is that the big windows let in plenty of light. That’s a good thing, because space across the back seat isn’t as wide as in some rivals, although it’s still better than you’d get in a similarly sized SUV.

The tech on board is more car-like than a van’s, with the eight-inch touchscreen and partially digital instruments offering a modern feel that’s backed up by the SYNC 4 infotainment tech that comes as standard.

Beyond the Tourneo Courier’s looks, there aren’t many other giveaways to its van roots. You need to slam the doors shut to get them to close properly, while some of the plastics inside are quite van-like in their quality. But the other side of that is that they should be able to withstand the rough and tumble of everyday use.

One aspect of the Courier that’s unlike any other van is the way that it drives. Since it shares its platform with the Puma – one of the finest-handling SUVs on the market – this is a very car-like van to drive. The chassis is nimble, the fast steering is responsive and the Courier will put a smile on your face like no other van can. The suspension is a little unsettled – it’s designed with heavy loads in mind, so smooths out with more weight on board – but overall it’s a lot more fun than its gawky dimensions might lead you to believe.

There’s just one engine available in the Tourneo Custom, a 123bhp 1.0 EcoBoost petrol that comes with a manual or automatic gearbox, while an all-electric option arrives later in the year; diesel isn’t even being considered. The EcoBoost is responsive enough when there’s only two or three people on board, but it’s likely to struggle with anything weightier in the back, while claimed fuel economy of around 42mpg isn’t that great when compared with the latest mild-hybrid options that are available.