Genesis has revealed UK pricing for its GV60 Magma, a new performance flagship that doesn’t just top the existing GV60 range, but will also act as a roadmap for the Korean company’s expansion into a fully realised premium brand. UK deliveries will commence in late 2026.

Costing £75,915 for a single highly specified model, it’ll make it more expensive to the tune of around £10,000 than the similarly powerful Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and getting on for £6,000 more than a top-spec Polestar 4 Dual Motor with the Performance Pack. But Genesis says this is more than just a numbers car, because it’s promising to offer a combination of engaging dynamics and luxury appointments in a way few rivals can match.

We’ve examined a left-hand-drive Genesis GV60 Magma prototype and spoken to Tyrone Johnson, the brand’s vehicle development director, to discover the meaning of Magma. “These are performance cars, but Magma’s objective is not merely to be the fastest or have the highest horsepower. What we’re interested in is the driver experience, the feeling of connection to the car,” he told Auto Express.

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Johnson, who started his career at Ford and led development on ST and RS hot hatches, reckons the most connected he’s ever felt to a car was driving a Formula Ford single-seater. “I’ve never driven another car that’s given me that feeling, although we’re getting so much closer. We believe with Magma we’ve gone another step in that direction.”