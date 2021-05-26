Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Hyundai Ioniq 9 teases futuristic look ahead of LA debut

It’s been a long time coming, but Hyundai’s rival to the Kia EV9 is nearly here

By:Ellis Hyde, Jordan Katsianis
30 Oct 2024
Official teaser for the Ioniq 918

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has been teased ahead of its likely reveal at the LA motor show in November. The brand’s long-awaited electric seven-seat SUV, a sister car of the award-winning Kia EV9, looks to retain its concept car-like design, mixing distinctive Ioniq detailing with a sleek and slightly more rakish silhouette than the more upright Kia. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This new image comes after spies managed to sneak a peek at the Ioniq 9’s minimalist interior earlier this year, revealing that the upcoming SUV will borrow a few elements from other new-age Hyundai models, including the latest Santa Fe

Both feature the same curved dual-display set-up, blocky steering wheel, and gear selector on the steering column. There’s also a similar set of shortcut buttons and touch-sensitive climate controls on the dashboard, but the Ioniq 9 appears to have a floating centre console, which the more traditional technical layout of the Hyundai Santa Fe doesn’t allow.

The Ioniq 9 was first previewed in 2021 by the Hyundai Seven concept, and the production car’s design is expected to stay true to that. While the prototypes we’ve spotted testing have all been covered in heavy camouflage, we can make out the very bluff front end with a large set of vertical running lights embedded in the bumper and horizontal headlights above them – similar to the show car. We expect both light units to feature the pixel-style LED design found on other Hyundai’s electric cars, such as the Ioniq 5

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Looking at the side profile of the Ioniq 9, we can see its windscreen is steeply raked and the roofline gently slopes towards the rear, whereas the Kia EV9 is more boxy. That suggests the Ioniq 9’s design will follow more closely in the footsteps of the svelte Hyundai Ioniq 6 saloon, which should help with the large SUV’s aerodynamics and range, but could impact headroom for those seating in the rearmost seats.

The Ioniq 9 will be based on the same E-GMP platform as the EV9, and should be offered with the same combinations of batteries and motors as its fellow seven-seat EV. In the UK, every EV9 is powered by a 99.8kWh battery that feeds either a single 201bhp motor or a 379bhp dual-motor set-up. The EV9 is capable of covering close to 350 miles on a single charge according to Kia, so we expect the same of the Ioniq 9.

The Ioniq 9 will also benefit from an 800V architecture, which in the EV9 allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in only 24 minutes. 

Kia is also rumoured to be working on a GT version of its EV9. And while a hot N model might not seem the most natural fit for a seven-seat family hauler, it suggests a potential Ioniq 9 N will have a set of high-performance components to borrow from. If it’s made, this will join the existing 5 N and the forthcoming Ioniq 6 N that has been spied packing an even more potent EV powertrain.

Now read our list of the best electric SUVs to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Stripped-back, 641bhp Hyundai RN24 concept showcases ‘WRC-inspired’ platform
Hyundai RN24 concept - front drifting

Stripped-back, 641bhp Hyundai RN24 concept showcases ‘WRC-inspired’ platform

The RN24 concept combines parts from Hyundai’s road and racing cars in a vision of future hot production models
News
25 Oct 2024
New Hyundai Inster Cross injects 4x4 attitude into electric city car
Hyundai Inster Cross - front action

New Hyundai Inster Cross injects 4x4 attitude into electric city car

The off-road-inspired Inter Cross adds chunkier bumpers, skid plates and a roof rack to Hyundai’s chunky little EV
News
15 Oct 2024
Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK
Hyundai-Samsung opinion

Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK

Mike Rutherford thinks the new partnership between South Korean giants Hyundai and Samsung is a match made in automotive heaven
Opinion
6 Oct 2024
All-electric Hyundai Inster priced from £23,495
Hyundai Inster - front

All-electric Hyundai Inster priced from £23,495

Adorable pint-sized EV claims more than 200 miles of range in base form
News
3 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”
&quot;Baby Tesla&quot; - design sketch

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”

Priorities have shifted from an entry-level Tesla Model 2 to the autonomous Robotaxi
News
25 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month
Volkswagen ID.7 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month

The VW ID.7 isn’t cheap but this lease deal helps bring down the cost of ownership for the talented family EV
News
26 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £298 per month
Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £298 per month

The basic Model 3 still gets plenty of kit, performance and range, but helps keep this lease price low, too
News
25 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content