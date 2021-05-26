New Hyundai Ioniq 9 teases futuristic look ahead of LA debut

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has been teased ahead of its likely reveal at the LA motor show in November. The brand’s long-awaited electric seven-seat SUV, a sister car of the award-winning Kia EV9, looks to retain its concept car-like design, mixing distinctive Ioniq detailing with a sleek and slightly more rakish silhouette than the more upright Kia.

This new image comes after spies managed to sneak a peek at the Ioniq 9’s minimalist interior earlier this year, revealing that the upcoming SUV will borrow a few elements from other new-age Hyundai models, including the latest Santa Fe.

Both feature the same curved dual-display set-up, blocky steering wheel, and gear selector on the steering column. There’s also a similar set of shortcut buttons and touch-sensitive climate controls on the dashboard, but the Ioniq 9 appears to have a floating centre console, which the more traditional technical layout of the Hyundai Santa Fe doesn’t allow.

The Ioniq 9 was first previewed in 2021 by the Hyundai Seven concept, and the production car’s design is expected to stay true to that. While the prototypes we’ve spotted testing have all been covered in heavy camouflage, we can make out the very bluff front end with a large set of vertical running lights embedded in the bumper and horizontal headlights above them – similar to the show car. We expect both light units to feature the pixel-style LED design found on other Hyundai’s electric cars, such as the Ioniq 5.