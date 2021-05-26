Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Hyundai Ioniq 9: name confirmed for giant electric seven-seat SUV

Hyundai’s new flagship EV will share the platform and running gear from the Kia EV9

by: Ellis Hyde
28 Aug 2024
Hyundai Ioniq 7 (camouflaged) - front14

Hyundai’s long-awaited, all-electric seven-seat SUV will be called the Ioniq 9, it’s been confirmed. Previewed by the Hyundai Seven concept in 2021, the new flagship EV will borrow much of its futuristic design language from the existing Ioniq 5 family car and Ioniq 6 saloon, while technical details will closely resemble those of the award-winning Kia EV9.

We know that the new Hyundai Ioniq 9 will be unveiled this year, but the exact date hasn’t been announced yet. However it’s rumoured that the world debut will take place in November at the Los Angeles Motor Show, where the Hyundai Seven concept was first presented.

Prototypes of the Ioniq 9 undergoing testing have been spotted several times already, and while they were still covered in heavy camouflage, we can see that the Hyundai Santa Fe’s EV alternative has a very bluff front end with a large set of vertical running lights embedded in the bumper and horizontal headlights above them. We expect both light units to feature the pixel-style LED design found on other Hyundai’s electric cars, like the Ioniq 5.

Looking at the side profile of the Ioniq 9, we can see its windscreen is steeply raked and the roofline gently slopes towards the rear, unlike the Kia EV9 which is more boxy. That suggests the Ioniq 9’s design will follow more closely in the footsteps of the svelte Ioniq 6 saloon, which should help with the large SUV’s aerodynamics and range, but could impact headroom for those seating in the rearmost seats.

The final car isn’t going to feature such an extreme interior as seen on the original concept, so the rear-opening doors and boldly minimalist design won’t be carried over. Instead, the road-going Ioniq 9 is likely to borrow heavily from the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, including their dual 12.3-inch display setup, but running the brand’s latest software that debuted on the new Hyundai Kona. Physical buttons and separate climate controls are sure to feature too.

Hyundai Ioniq 7 (camouflaged) - rear cornering14

The Ioniq 9 will be based on the same E-GMP platform as the Kia EV9, and should be offered with the same combinations of batteries and motors as its fellow seven-seat EV. In the UK, every EV9 is powered by a 99.8kWh battery that feeds either a single 201bhp motor or 379bhp dual-motor setup. The EV9 is capable of covering close to 350 miles on a single charge according to Kia, so we expect the same of the Ioniq 9.

The Ioniq 9 will also benefit from an 800V charging system, which in the EV9 allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in only 24 minutes.

As for a hot N model, the only Hyundai EV that has an N variant is still the Ioniq 5 N, although we’ve not ruled out an Ioniq 6 N after we saw the radical RN22e concept. The Ioniq 9 probably won’t make an ideal basis of a sporty N car due to its size and weight. 

Now read our list of the best electric SUVs currently on sale...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

