New Hyundai Ioniq 9: name confirmed for giant electric seven-seat SUV

Hyundai’s long-awaited, all-electric seven-seat SUV will be called the Ioniq 9, it’s been confirmed. Previewed by the Hyundai Seven concept in 2021, the new flagship EV will borrow much of its futuristic design language from the existing Ioniq 5 family car and Ioniq 6 saloon, while technical details will closely resemble those of the award-winning Kia EV9.

We know that the new Hyundai Ioniq 9 will be unveiled this year, but the exact date hasn’t been announced yet. However it’s rumoured that the world debut will take place in November at the Los Angeles Motor Show, where the Hyundai Seven concept was first presented.

Prototypes of the Ioniq 9 undergoing testing have been spotted several times already, and while they were still covered in heavy camouflage, we can see that the Hyundai Santa Fe’s EV alternative has a very bluff front end with a large set of vertical running lights embedded in the bumper and horizontal headlights above them. We expect both light units to feature the pixel-style LED design found on other Hyundai’s electric cars, like the Ioniq 5.

Looking at the side profile of the Ioniq 9, we can see its windscreen is steeply raked and the roofline gently slopes towards the rear, unlike the Kia EV9 which is more boxy. That suggests the Ioniq 9’s design will follow more closely in the footsteps of the svelte Ioniq 6 saloon, which should help with the large SUV’s aerodynamics and range, but could impact headroom for those seating in the rearmost seats.