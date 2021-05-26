New Hyundai Ioniq 9 teased inside and out

Looking at the profile of the Ioniq 9, its windscreen is steeply raked and the roofline slopes noticeably towards the rear, whereas the EV9 is much more boxy. By following more closely in the footsteps of the svelte Hyundai Ioniq 6 saloon, this should help the large SUV’s aerodynamics and range, but could restrict headroom for those sitting in the rearmost seats.

These new images come after spies managed to get a look at the Ioniq 9’s minimalist interior earlier this year, revealing that the forthcoming Volvo EX90 rival will borrow a few elements from other new-age Hyundai models, particularly the latest Santa Fe.

Both feature the same curved dual-display set-up, blocky steering wheel and gear selector on the steering column. There’s also a similar set of shortcut buttons and touch-sensitive climate controls on the dashboard, but the Ioniq 9 appears to have a floating centre console, which the more traditional technical layout of the Hyundai Santa Fe doesn’t allow.

We should get a proper look at the Hyundai Ioniq 9 soon, given that the brand has confirmed it’ll be revealed in November. We’re all but certain the world debut will take place at the 2024 LA show, partly because the Seven concept was also revealed there three years ago.

The Ioniq 9 will be based on the same E-GMP platform as the EV9, and should be offered with the same combinations of batteries and motors as its fellow seven-seat EV. In the UK, every EV9 is powered by a 99.8kWh battery that feeds either a single 201bhp motor or a 379bhp dual-motor set-up. The EV9 is capable of covering close to 350 miles on a single charge according to Kia, so we expect the same of the Ioniq 9.

The Ioniq 9 will also benefit from an 800V electrical architecture, which in the EV9 allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in only 24 minutes.

Kia is also rumoured to be working on a high-performance GT version of its EV9. And while a hot N model might not seem the most natural fit for a seven-seat family hauler, it suggests a potential Ioniq 9 N will have a set of high-performance components to borrow from. If it’s made, this will join the existing 5 N and the forthcoming Ioniq 6 N that has been spied packing an even more potent EV powertrain.

