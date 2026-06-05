Believe it or not, this is the new Hyundai i20. The Korean brand’s simple yet stylish supermini has been transformed with much chunkier, more SUV-inspired looks and an interior that’s designed to feel as spacious as possible. The new i20 also gets a big tech upgrade over its predecessor.

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The new Hyundai i20 is notably taller and longer than the outgoing model, making it almost exactly the same size as the recently refreshed Toyota Yaris Cross and the Volkswagen T-Cross, both small SUVs. So it’s not a traditional supermini anymore, but considering the ever-growing popularity of SUVs, it's no surprise Hyundai would push things in this direction.

Fiat did a very similar thing when creating the chunky new Grande Panda and that turned out great. It’s our reigning Supermini of the Year, in case you forgot, and can be had for less than £200 per month through our Buy A Car service. The i20 is expected to arrive at UK showrooms within 12 months with a price tag of £20,000, similar to the Grande Panda’s £19,000 starting price.

New i20 design

The new i20 has been styled according to Hyundai’s latest design language ‘Art of Steel’, which was also responsible for the similarly dramatic new Hyundai Ioniq 3 hatchback revealed earlier this year. In this case, the designers were inspired by the straight edges characteristic of steelwork, which led to the hard lines on the front, side and rear of this car.