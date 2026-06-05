Confirmed safety and driver-assistance tech onboard the new i20 includes adaptive cruise control with stop & go, rear cross traffic assist and blind-spot assist. It will also get over-the-air software updates.

Hyundai claims the amount of room in the back seats will set new benchmarks for small cars in the i20’s price range. The new hatch will also offer 346 litres of boot space – about the same as the Yaris Cross – that expands to 1,152 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

Platform and power options

The new i20 has ditched the ‘K2’ platform the current model uses and instead has moved onto the ‘K3’ architecture that underpins the bigger Hyundai Kona, plus the Kia Niro and Seltos. That accommodates petrol and hybrid powertrains,

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with the latter confirmed for Europe to meet the region’s tough regulatory environment.

“We won’t just focus on EV,” said Hyundai Europe CEO Xavier Martinet. “We want to be a multi-energy provider. By 2027, all our models will have at least one electrified powertrain.”

Product boss McKinnon added: “We are adding hybrid to bring the i20 to the top of the class for performance.” There won’t be a pure electric version: that’s the job of the Ioniq 3.

In Brazil, the i20 will be offered with two 1.0-litre three-cylinder engines with 12-volt mild-hybrid assistance producing either 74bhp or 113bhp. They also have the ability to be run on either petrol or pure ethanol, which is a very popular thing in South America. It’s likely the 1.0-litre triple will be hybridised for Europe, but the detail is still to be confirmed.

Versions of the new Hyundai i20 sold in Brazil will be built there, but models sold in the UK will be assembled at the company’s plant in Turkey, where the new Ioniq 3 is also going to be produced. We’re expecting the hatchback-cum-crossover to arrive in Europe within the next 12 months and it is likely to cost from around £20,000.

If you just can’t wait for the new Hyundai i20, why not check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals on other new supermini models?