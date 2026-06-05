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New Hyundai i20 spied with a dramatic Ioniq 3 inspired look

New design, new technology and hybrid powertrains could put Korean contender right at the sharp end of the supermini class

By:Jordan Katsianis
5 Jun 2026
Hyundai i20 - front 3/46

The age of the supermini certainly isn’t over yet, as Hyundai aims to prove with a brand new petrol-powered i20 that will rival the Toyota Yaris, Dacia Sandero and next year’s new Renault Clio

Seen here testing and set to debut in the next 12 months, it should cost around £20,000, similar to the existing model, when it arrives in the UK.

While many superminis are now adopting electric powertrains as battery prices come down, there’s still a huge demand for new petrol and hybrid superminis across Europe, which is where this Hyundai’s engineering and development will take place. 

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This prototype does have some fairly thick camouflage, but the new generation’s dramatic shift in design is evident in its proportions. Mimicking the electric Hyundai Ioniq 3, the new i20 will have dramatic windows that curve upwards on the rear door. Their shape also alludes to the fact it’ll have blacked-out windscreen pillars, and despite there being a conventional combustion engine under the bonnet, it should also have a low windscreen, which is good for forward visibility. 

We don’t yet know what Hyundai has planned for the styling at the front and rear, but we expect to see thin LED lighting at both ends, paired with a more contemporary look that minimises traditional styling elements such as a front grille or exhaust pipes. 

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While the shape and design will be new, the next i20 will most likely sit on a modified version of the current car’s platform. This means it will retain its front-wheel-drive layout and relatively simple rear suspension design, although we expect a greater emphasis on hybrid powertrains to help reduce fuel consumption as well as future-proof it against tougher emissions regulations. 

Hyundai i20 - rear 3/46

Inside, however, is where Hyundai will implement the most significant changes. Again, using the new Ioniq 3 as reference, we expect the new i20 to feature the brand’s latest set of digital interfaces, made up of a large touchscreen mounted on the dash with a small driver’s display set closer towards the windscreen. Beyond the new Ioniq 3, this interior layout will also find its way onto future combustion models – including the new Tucson

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see the final car in full, but given that it’s now testing in Germany with its production body, it shouldn’t be too long until we see what’s hiding under the camouflage. Together with the new Ioniq 3, the i20 will ensure Hyundai has a strong representation in the supermini class.

If you just can’t wait for the new Hyundai i20, why not check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals on other new supermini models?

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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