The age of the supermini certainly isn’t over yet, as Hyundai aims to prove with a brand new petrol-powered i20 that will rival the Toyota Yaris, Dacia Sandero and next year’s new Renault Clio.

Seen here testing and set to debut in the next 12 months, it should cost around £20,000, similar to the existing model, when it arrives in the UK.

While many superminis are now adopting electric powertrains as battery prices come down, there’s still a huge demand for new petrol and hybrid superminis across Europe, which is where this Hyundai’s engineering and development will take place.

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This prototype does have some fairly thick camouflage, but the new generation’s dramatic shift in design is evident in its proportions. Mimicking the electric Hyundai Ioniq 3, the new i20 will have dramatic windows that curve upwards on the rear door. Their shape also alludes to the fact it’ll have blacked-out windscreen pillars, and despite there being a conventional combustion engine under the bonnet, it should also have a low windscreen, which is good for forward visibility.

We don’t yet know what Hyundai has planned for the styling at the front and rear, but we expect to see thin LED lighting at both ends, paired with a more contemporary look that minimises traditional styling elements such as a front grille or exhaust pipes.