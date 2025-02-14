New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line 2025 review: upgrades elevate popular EV even further

Verdict

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was already a brilliant all-electric family car, but has been made even better by a series of small, carefully selected upgrades that make a big difference when taken together. Meanwhile, the new N Line version offers some extra sporty flair for those who lust over the spectacular Ioniq 5 N, but still need a comfortable and relaxing car for day-to-day life.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been a benchmark for electric family cars since it was launched in 2021, thanks to cutting-edge design and technology, comfortable ride and a hugely spacious interior – all of which helped the oversized hatchback win the coveted title of Auto Express Car of the Year.

Of course, a lot has changed in the world of electric cars since then, and the Ioniq 5 has faced more competition than ever from both new arrivals, such as the Renault Scenic and Ford Explorer, as well as old foes such as the Tesla Model Y being heavily updated.

So the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has also received several upgrades for 2025, including new, bigger batteries that can provide up to 354 miles of range, more standard equipment – including a heat pump on every model – extra sound insulation around the rear-mounted e-motor to improve refinement and some very subtle styling tweaks.