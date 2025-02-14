New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line 2025 review: upgrades elevate popular EV even further
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line adds a series of sporty touches that increase its appeal
Verdict
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was already a brilliant all-electric family car, but has been made even better by a series of small, carefully selected upgrades that make a big difference when taken together. Meanwhile, the new N Line version offers some extra sporty flair for those who lust over the spectacular Ioniq 5 N, but still need a comfortable and relaxing car for day-to-day life.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been a benchmark for electric family cars since it was launched in 2021, thanks to cutting-edge design and technology, comfortable ride and a hugely spacious interior – all of which helped the oversized hatchback win the coveted title of Auto Express Car of the Year.
Of course, a lot has changed in the world of electric cars since then, and the Ioniq 5 has faced more competition than ever from both new arrivals, such as the Renault Scenic and Ford Explorer, as well as old foes such as the Tesla Model Y being heavily updated.
So the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has also received several upgrades for 2025, including new, bigger batteries that can provide up to 354 miles of range, more standard equipment – including a heat pump on every model – extra sound insulation around the rear-mounted e-motor to improve refinement and some very subtle styling tweaks.
Four years after it launched, the Ioniq 5 is still one of the most head-turning cars on the road, so we’re not surprised Hyundai kept styling changes to a minimum. There are new wheel designs, refreshed front and rear bumpers, redesigned LED lighting for the nose, a much larger roof spoiler and, perhaps most importantly, a rear windscreen wiper – which we’re still astonished this car didn’t have from the outset.
The interior has received a similar smattering of subtle updates, such as a dark surround for the dual 12.3-inch displays. These now run Hyundai’s latest infotainment software that looks more sophisticated than before, but is still impressively intuitive. There are more physical shortcut and climate control buttons on the dashboard as well, plus a new steering wheel design, also with physical controllers.
The sliding centre console has been redesigned to accommodate a wireless charging pad and, you guessed it, additional physical controls for functions such as the heated steering wheel and front seats, which are standard-fit on every new model.
Finally, the Ioniq 5 is now available in N Line specification, which takes its lead from the extraordinary Ioniq 5 N. In terms of styling the newcomer gets more aggressive bumpers at both ends, fresh side skirts, 20-inch N Design rims and extra gloss-black trim. The cabin gets upgraded sports seats, a three-spoke steering wheel inspired by the 5 N’s with a dedicated drive-mode button, lots of red contrast stitching, more red accents across the dashboard and air vents, and some chequered flag motifs.
But you don’t get the tuned suspension, uprated brakes or any of the electronic novelties found in the full-bore Ioniq 5 N, such as the trick virtual gearbox and synthesised exhaust noises with its hot hatch-inspired popping and banging.
Hyundai has made the regular Ioniq 5’s chassis stiffer to improve stability and agility, but this is still very much a car set up for comfort. The ride does a very good job of ironing out the various bumps and potholes that litter UK roads, and allows you to simply waft along. Some road noise does filter into the cabin at higher speeds, but otherwise it’s incredibly quiet inside – ideal for long motorway journeys.
At the same time, the Ioniq 5 can hustle on a winding back-road. There is a noticeable amount of body roll, but it’s well controlled, and while the steering is a little vague just off centre, it weights up nicely after that and is predictable. Plus our test car had all-wheel drive and 321bhp on tap, which made it properly quick.
There are four strength levels for the regenerative-braking system, which drivers can toggle between on the fly using the large paddles on the steering wheel. The one-pedal driving is excellent, and another part of what makes the Ioniq 5 so relaxing to drive around town. But it is also strong enough that you rarely have to touch the brake pedal, even when driving enthusiastically down a twisting B-road.
However, the Ioniq 5 does feel very wide, especially when you’re manoeuvring through car parks, so don’t be surprised if you notice yourself leaning forward in your seat a lot to avoid curbing the lovely wheels. At least visibility is good, and there’s lots of adjustability for the driving position. Being so large also provides a huge amount of interior space, particularly legroom for rear passengers, and a generous 527-litre boot with the back seats up.
Prices for the new Ioniq 5 start from £39,900, but you’ll have to pay at least £47,400 to get an N Line model, mostly because it’s offered exclusively with the Long Range battery. Upgrading to N Line S trim adds every single bell and whistle possible, including a head-up display, an exceptionally good Bose sound system, a panoramic glass roof and remote parking assist, but also ups the price to £52,400. Adding the dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain to either trim costs an extra £3,500.
|Model:
|Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line S
|Price:
|£55,900
|Powertrain:
|84kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|321bhp/605Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|5.3 seconds
|Top speed:
|114mph
|Range:
|307 miles
|Max. charging:
|260kW (10-80% in 18 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,655/1,890/1,605mm
|On sale:
|Now