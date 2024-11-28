New Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype review: early drive shows EV's huge potential

We were also given the chance to take the Ioniq 9 through a twistier section comprising tight corners and longer, sweeping bends. It’s clear even from our limited experience that Hyundai’s biggest EV has been tuned to be safe and predictable at the limit; it’ll readily push into understeer if you’re too late on the brakes into an abrupt right hander, for example. We’d need to test them back to back to be sure, but on this evidence, a Kia EV9 feels ever so slightly more agile – and a five-seat BMW iX would undoubtedly show the Hyundai a clean pair of heels on a brisk back route.

But where it really matters, the Ioniq 9 excels. It is spacious in all seven seats, with even those in the very back getting a decent amount of head and leg room – and not at the expense of those in the middle row. There’s a huge boot, and the various seating configurations mean you can prioritise people or luggage.

We did also get a chance to play around with the infotainment system on the studio car, and while the graphics aren’t perhaps as cutting-edge as you’ll find in the BMW, or a Volvo EX90, the functionality is there, and it’s all contained within a premium-feeling curved panel spanning a good chunk of the dash. The quality inside the Ioniq 9 is very good, and easily befitting of the car’s predicted £65,000-£70,000 starting price.

Finally, while we didn’t get a chance to test the range or charging capabilities, Hyundai claims up to 372 miles (346 miles on this dual-motor model) on a full battery – and the ability to top up from 10 to 80 per cent in 24 minutes. Peak charge speeds haven’t been disclosed, but a 230-240kW estimate puts the new car right at the top end of the segment, and ensures that if you do need to stop and plug in, it won’t be long before you’re back on the move again.