Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype review: early drive shows EV's huge potential

We take a drive in the new flagship Hyundai Ioniq 9, but certain things must be left to the imagination

By:Richard Ingram
28 Nov 2024
Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype - front8

Verdict

Due to the limitations placed on our test, it’s difficult to deliver any kind of definitive verdict on how the new Hyundai Ioniq 9 drives. What we can say is that it feels like a quick, comfortable and spacious family car with a strong range and class-leading charging capability; we look forward to driving the production car in 2025.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A few weeks before the covers came off the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 9 at the 2024 Los Angeles Motor Show, Auto Express was treated to a sneak peek of the brand’s flagship family car in a windowless studio somewhere in West Hollywood, California.

So secretive was this media preview, we were asked to sign a fairly hefty non-disclosure agreement, and had our phones and cameras taken away. Hyundai was taking no risks while ensuring its new Volvo-fighting halo electric car avoided the usual pre-reveal leaks.

But to give us a greater sense of what’s to come, we later boarded a bus to Hyundai and Kia’s California Proving Ground – a sprawling 4,300-acre facility deep in the desert, about 100 miles north of the bustling metropolis. Here, we’d get a chance to sample the Ioniq 9 on a variety of roads, albeit in a heavily camouflaged pre-production model, covered in cladding both inside and out.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This, as we would later find out, would have a significant impact on our driving impressions. Our first stint included a full lap of the 10km (6.2-mile) high-speed oval. We were following a pace car, but because the dashboard – including the car’s digital instrument cluster – was covered in thick fabric, we were unable to ascertain exactly how fast we were going. While the Ioniq 9 seemed quiet at low speeds, there was noticeable wind whistle from around the A-pillars as we picked up the pace.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The car felt largely stable at what we’d assume was 70mph or more, however. Ride comfort was just the right side of firm – it was comfortable enough on the smaller wheels of our test car, but we’d like to try the largest 21s before making any judgement on top-spec versions.

Richard Ingram driving the Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype8

Just as we didn’t really know how fast we were going, it was difficult to draw any relevant conclusions on the various drive modes. Cycling through the settings, the car mostly showed strong initial acceleration that tailed off at the top end – though again, with the dashboard covered, it was difficult to know exactly how the car was set up. The Ioniq 9 gets Hyundai’s familiar paddle-operated regenerative braking system, which works as well here as it does in its other models – including a progressive and intuitive one-pedal drive mode.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We were also given the chance to take the Ioniq 9 through a twistier section comprising tight corners and longer, sweeping bends. It’s clear even from our limited experience that Hyundai’s biggest EV has been tuned to be safe and predictable at the limit; it’ll readily push into understeer if you’re too late on the brakes into an abrupt right hander, for example. We’d need to test them back to back to be sure, but on this evidence, a Kia EV9 feels ever so slightly more agile – and a five-seat BMW iX would undoubtedly show the Hyundai a clean pair of heels on a brisk back route.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But where it really matters, the Ioniq 9 excels. It is spacious in all seven seats, with even those in the very back getting a decent amount of head and leg room – and not at the expense of those in the middle row. There’s a huge boot, and the various seating configurations mean you can prioritise people or luggage.

We did also get a chance to play around with the infotainment system on the studio car, and while the graphics aren’t perhaps as cutting-edge as you’ll find in the BMW, or a Volvo EX90, the functionality is there, and it’s all contained within a premium-feeling curved panel spanning a good chunk of the dash. The quality inside the Ioniq 9 is very good, and easily befitting of the car’s predicted £65,000-£70,000 starting price.

Finally, while we didn’t get a chance to test the range or charging capabilities, Hyundai claims up to 372 miles (346 miles on this dual-motor model) on a full battery – and the ability to top up from 10 to 80 per cent in 24 minutes. Peak charge speeds haven’t been disclosed, but a 230-240kW estimate puts the new car right at the top end of the segment, and ensures that if you do need to stop and plug in, it won’t be long before you’re back on the move again.

Model:Hyundai Ioniq 9 AWD
Price:£70,000 (est)
Powertrain:110kWh battery, 2x e-motors
Power/torque:309bhp/TBC
Transmission:Single-speed auto, four-wheel drive
0-62mph:6.8 seconds
Top speed:124mph
Range:346 miles (est)
Charging:230-240kW (est), 10-80% in 24 mins
Size (L/W/H):5,060/1,980/1,790mm
On sale:Mid-2025
Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Our latest car deals

Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £28,085Avg. savings £1,416 off RRP*Compare Offers
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £27,565Avg. savings £2,986 off RRP*Compare Offers
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £18,395Avg. savings £2,743 off RRP*Compare Offers
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,135Avg. savings £5,267 off RRP*Compare Offers
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax
car tax calculator

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax

Confused by VED road tax? Our comprehensive guide explains how much you'll pay to tax your car in the 2024/25 financial year
Tips & advice
13 Nov 2024
New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
New Audi Q5 Sportback returns with an even sleeker look
Audi Q5 Sportback - front

New Audi Q5 Sportback returns with an even sleeker look

Designed from the word go this time around, Audi’s sleek Q5 Sportback is back and looks better than ever
News
26 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content