The moment is almost upon us, because the long-awaited new Jaguar Type 01 will finally be unveiled tonight and, hopefully, mark the beginning of the iconic brand’s renaissance.

The big cat’s world debut is taking place in New York this evening. Because of the time difference though, the UK and much of the world will wake up to the news of the Type 01’s reveal on Wednesday. So be sure to check back here tomorrow morning, and try not to drop your cornflakes when you finally see it.

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The hotly anticipated but highly controversial new £120,000 GT has the potential to be an internet-breaking, era-defining moment like the launch of the Ferrari Luce EV earlier this year. But before then, let’s recap everything we know about this dramatic low-slung car that heralds a new dawn for Jaguar.

What will the Jaguar Type 01 look like?

This landmark creation is one of the most ambitious models in Jaguar’s long history, the proportions of the new car are going to be just as wild as they were on the Type 00 concept shown at the end of 2024.

The huge width is immediately apparent from the various pictures of camouflaged prototypes, and there’s an almost preposterously long bonnet, which is unnecessary for an EV but traditional for the British brand and makes the car suitably grandiose. It sits low to the ground, too, and combined with the sweeping roofline, creates the kind of sleek silhouette we’d expect of a Jaguar.