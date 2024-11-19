500-mile electric SUVs from Jeep and others to use new STLA Frame platform tech

The range extender hybrid version will have up to 690 miles of range, though no specific details were given on that powertrain’s configuration. We do know that both the range extender and full-electric STLA Frame models will have up to 6,350kg towing capacity and a payload rating of 1,224kg - there’s even a wading depth of 610mm.

Full-size truck, SUVs and vans using STLA Frame and its 800V architecture will be able support 350kW recharging, which will be able add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. Stellantis says the 400V architecture range-extenders will be able to add 50 miles in 10 minutes thanks to a maximum recharge rate of 175kW.

“With full EV and extended-range EV tech coming soon, we’re bringing ‘no compromise’ solutions to buyers who may be hesitant on trying their first electric vehicle. We’re proud of this engineering marvel and look forward to seeing it come to life in our upcoming product blitz on Jeep and Ram,” said Tavares.

The first Jeep and Ram products to use STLA Frame are expected to be revealed next year. It seems unlikely the technology will be seen in the European market, due to the size of the trucks and SUVs that look set to be built on it. Stellantis will have STLA Large architecture to underpin flagship EVs within its range here, with large commercial vehicles like the Vauxhall Movano Electric and Peugeot e-Boxer continuing to share a platform with the group’s internal-combustion engined vans.

