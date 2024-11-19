500-mile electric SUVs from Jeep and others to use new STLA Frame platform tech
STLA Frame will launch on Jeep and Ram products in the US with European sales not ruled out
Stellantis’ North American division has developed a new platform called STLA Frame - designed for ‘full-size, body-on-frame trucks and SUVs’.
The powertrain options for the STLA Frame architecture will be fully-electric and range-extending electric, but Stellantis says there’s flexibility to accommodate internal combustion engines, hybrid and even hydrogen. The first two brands within the extensive Stellantis group to make use of the new architecture will be Jeep and Ram.
Speaking at the launch of the STLA Frame platform, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, told Auto Express: “The STLA Frame platform will come to Europe under US brands, not European brands.” This restricts the utilisation of the platform to just Jeep, which currently sells the Avenger, Compass, Renegade, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler here.
In EV form, Stellantis claims the platform will be able to offer up to 500 miles of range with battery pack sizes ranging from 159kWh to 200kWh. For comparison, the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pick up truck (which isn’t sold in the UK), comes with a battery pack up to 132kWh. There’s all-wheel drive capability on STLA Frame and up to 335bhp too, which Stellantis says could launch the vehicle from zero to 60mph in 4.4 seconds.
The range extender hybrid version will have up to 690 miles of range, though no specific details were given on that powertrain’s configuration. We do know that both the range extender and full-electric STLA Frame models will have up to 6,350kg towing capacity and a payload rating of 1,224kg - there’s even a wading depth of 610mm.
Full-size truck, SUVs and vans using STLA Frame and its 800V architecture will be able support 350kW recharging, which will be able add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. Stellantis says the 400V architecture range-extenders will be able to add 50 miles in 10 minutes thanks to a maximum recharge rate of 175kW.
“With full EV and extended-range EV tech coming soon, we’re bringing ‘no compromise’ solutions to buyers who may be hesitant on trying their first electric vehicle. We’re proud of this engineering marvel and look forward to seeing it come to life in our upcoming product blitz on Jeep and Ram,” said Tavares.
The first Jeep and Ram products to use STLA Frame are expected to be revealed next year. It seems unlikely the technology will be seen in the European market, due to the size of the trucks and SUVs that look set to be built on it. Stellantis will have STLA Large architecture to underpin flagship EVs within its range here, with large commercial vehicles like the Vauxhall Movano Electric and Peugeot e-Boxer continuing to share a platform with the group’s internal-combustion engined vans.
Now take a look at our pick of the best UK market pick-up trucks on sale...