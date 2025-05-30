The all-new, sixth-generation Jeep Cherokee has been revealed and our American readers can look forward to seeing this big, boxy SUV on their roads later this year. However, Auto Express has confirmed there are no plans to bring it over to our side of the pond.

We’d forgive you for thinking these were just more pictures of the new Jeep Compass that was unveiled not too long ago, because the two cars look pretty similar. Both feature an upright front end with Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille, a flat bonnet, squared-off wheelarches and very square body.

Of course, all of those styling cues were also found on the landmark, second-generation Jeep Cherokee, more commonly known as the XJ, from the eighties. It was one of the world’s first compact SUVs and arguably the most influential model the 4x4 brand has produced, so we understand why the new Mk6 Cherokee might hark back to it.

So far, the only technical detail Jeep has confirmed is that the new Cherokee will be available with hybrid power. We’re assuming it's based on the same STLA Large platform as the new Jeep Wagoneer S, and the next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which means there would be potential for an all-electric version too, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said: “The all-new Jeep Cherokee headlines our efforts to deliver more product, innovation, choice and standard content to customers than ever before.

“Jeep Cherokee will boast competitive pricing that strikes at the core of the largest vehicle segment and sits perfectly between Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee to bolster our winning mainstream line-up.”

The brand’s boss is referring to its American range there. But while the new Cherokee isn’t coming to the UK, Jeep has plenty of exciting stuff on the horizon. First up is the new Compass, which is due to arrive here before the end of the year, followed by the flagship Wagoneer S that last we heard was due in early 2026. The Jeep Recon electric 4x4 is also coming soon, with the first official images released back in February.

