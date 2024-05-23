New Kia EV3 is a £30k electric car with a 372-mile range

The larger battery uses the same motor, meaning a slightly slower 0-62mph sprint (7.7 seconds), but the larger capacity results in a more substantial 372 miles to a charge. That’s more than you get from the EV6, which tops out at 328 miles in its most efficient form.

Charging times are roughly the same for the two batteries. The smaller unit reaches a maximum charging speed of 102kW for a 10-80 per cent recharge time of 30 minutes. The larger battery gets a 128kW peak speed, to refill the battery from 10-80 per cent in the same amount of time.

While AC charging stands at 11kW, Kia says information on 22kW AC charging will be announced in 2026. The EV3 also features bi-directional charging from its battery, allowing owners to power external appliances, send power to your home, or the even grid.

Inside the EV3 you’ll find more EV9-based technology. On the dash there are twin 12.3-inch screens – one for the driver and a touchscreen in the middle. Like the EV9, these are connected via a 5.3-inch screen for the climate control in the middle, though when sitting in the car we found this partially obscured by the steering-wheel rim.

For the EV3, Kia has introduced some new display themes for the infotainment system, plus a selection of mini games. ChatGPT is embedded in the voice recognition software for trip information, vehicle status and entertainment.

The cabin uses 28.5kg of recycled materials with reused plastic, fabric and biodegradable paint. Easily recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is also found on the seats, the headlining, door armrests, floor mats and the boot lining.

Several distinct interior colourways can be chosen, including Subtle Grey, Warm Grey, and Blue, with Onyx Black reserved exclusively for GT-Line trim. The GT-Line model also features a sliding armrest on top of the centre console, with some buttons at the front to control the exterior camera or parking brake.

Full specifications are yet to be confirmed, but we know the GT-Line will sit in the middle of the range, probably joined by an entry-level Air and a range-topping GT-Line S – mirroring the line up of the EV6 and EV9. As with every Kia EV, a sportier GT version will arrive later, sporting a dual-motor powertrain and some performance tweaks.

Click here for our in-depth review of the Kia EV9...