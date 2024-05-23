New Kia EV3 is a £30k electric car with a 372-mile range
Kia expands its electric line up with the EV3 – taking plenty of inspiration from the flagship EV9
The latest instalment of Kia’s all-electric range of EV-branded cars has arrived: say hello to the Kia EV3. If it all feels a bit familiar you’d be right, because at Kia’s annual EV Day last year we were treated to a slew of new all-electric concept cars – including the Kia EV3 Concept.
Now the production car has been revealed, and the design has stayed true to the striking concept. When it goes on sale later this year, the EV3 will be the smallest of the bespoke Kia EVs, before it is joined by the EV2 in 2026. The EV3 will also line up alongside the hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric Niro, which Kia insists it has no intention of killing off.
In fact, at 4,300mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,560mm tall, the EV3 is only marginally larger than the Niro. Kia names cars like the Volkswagen ID.3, Cupra Born, Volvo EX30, Renault Megane E-Tech and Smart #1 as rivals, and while pricing hasn’t been announced, we expect it’ll start from around £30,000.
For the EV3’s design, Kia says it has looked to the flagship EV9 for inspiration. Despite the lack of front grille, Kia has still managed to add its traditional ‘Tiger Face’, incorporating the brand’s new layout of thin ‘Star Map’ headlights place out wide for an aggressive look. Four exclusive exterior paint finishes have been created for the new EV3: Shale Grey, Aventurine Green, Frost Clue and Terracotta – with nine choices in total.
Around the side the squared-off body cladding of the concept has been retained, although on the GT-Line launch car it’s finished in gloss black; lower spec models will get a flatter matte finish that more closely resembles the concept’s look. There are 19-inch diamond-cut wheels, exclusive to the EV3, with 18-inch and 20-inch alternatives on other trim levels.
Elsewhere, the EV3 sports a sloping roof which tapers with the window line for a more dynamic profile towards the rear – aiding the sharp surfacing down the side for a squat stance. The front doors wear flush-fitting door handles but the rear doors have their handles hidden in the C-pillar.
To the rear we can see further influence from the EV9 with another thin light signature. The rear bumper, like the front, will change depending on trim, with different finishes and designs for the number-plate surround.
Sitting on the same E-GMP architecture as the mid-range EV6, the EV3 gets two battery sizes: 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh, both with NMC battery chemistry. The ‘Standard Range’ battery will be only offered on the base trim level, and sends power to a front-mounted electric motor with 201bhp. That’s enough for 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds, and a range of 254 miles.
The larger battery uses the same motor, meaning a slightly slower 0-62mph sprint (7.7 seconds), but the larger capacity results in a more substantial 372 miles to a charge. That’s more than you get from the EV6, which tops out at 328 miles in its most efficient form.
Charging times are roughly the same for the two batteries. The smaller unit reaches a maximum charging speed of 102kW for a 10-80 per cent recharge time of 30 minutes. The larger battery gets a 128kW peak speed, to refill the battery from 10-80 per cent in the same amount of time.
While AC charging stands at 11kW, Kia says information on 22kW AC charging will be announced in 2026. The EV3 also features bi-directional charging from its battery, allowing owners to power external appliances, send power to your home, or the even grid.
Inside the EV3 you’ll find more EV9-based technology. On the dash there are twin 12.3-inch screens – one for the driver and a touchscreen in the middle. Like the EV9, these are connected via a 5.3-inch screen for the climate control in the middle, though when sitting in the car we found this partially obscured by the steering-wheel rim.
For the EV3, Kia has introduced some new display themes for the infotainment system, plus a selection of mini games. ChatGPT is embedded in the voice recognition software for trip information, vehicle status and entertainment.
The cabin uses 28.5kg of recycled materials with reused plastic, fabric and biodegradable paint. Easily recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is also found on the seats, the headlining, door armrests, floor mats and the boot lining.
Several distinct interior colourways can be chosen, including Subtle Grey, Warm Grey, and Blue, with Onyx Black reserved exclusively for GT-Line trim. The GT-Line model also features a sliding armrest on top of the centre console, with some buttons at the front to control the exterior camera or parking brake.
Full specifications are yet to be confirmed, but we know the GT-Line will sit in the middle of the range, probably joined by an entry-level Air and a range-topping GT-Line S – mirroring the line up of the EV6 and EV9. As with every Kia EV, a sportier GT version will arrive later, sporting a dual-motor powertrain and some performance tweaks.
