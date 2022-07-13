Lamborghini ‘Temerario’ emerges as potential name for Huracan supercar successor

We’ve only just said our goodbyes to the Lamborghini Huracan and its glorious V10 engine, but preparations are already being made for the brand’s next entry-level supercar, which we’ve spied testing and could be called the Lamborghini Temerario.

Lamborghini has submitted a trademark application to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the name and a name badge in its familiar font with bullhorns on either side. The company hasn’t confirmed whether the Temerario name is for the Huracan’s successor, but given the timings it’s likely to be the lucky recipient.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Lamborghini’s naming convention tells us Temerario was probably the name of a Spanish fighting bull, but the word also means fearless or bold in Italian. It also means daredevil and reckless in certain translations, which would suggest this new model will get all the personality of its predecessors.

Auto Express previously spoke with senior figures at Lamborghini about the firm’s plans to offer electrified variants across the range by 2024 and they confirmed that the new Huracan successor, whatever its name is, will be a plug-in hybrid.

We expect the plug-in hybrid system to be mated to a twin-turbocharged V8 – potentially the same unit planned for the Urus PHEV. Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr previously told Auto Express the new car will use an engine of “more than six and less than 12 cylinders. It’s not a range-oriented hybrid and there will be no kind of downsizing,” he said. With that in mind we expect the hybrid system to be very much performance-focused just like the one in the flagship Lamborghini Revuelto.