News

Lamborghini ‘Temerario’ emerges as potential name for Huracan supercar successor

New trademark filing may have revealed the name of Lamborghini’s new junior supercar

by: Ellis Hyde
4 Apr 2024
Lamborghini &#039;Temerario&#039; logo13

We’ve only just said our goodbyes to the Lamborghini Huracan and its glorious V10 engine, but preparations are already being made for the brand’s next entry-level supercar, which we’ve spied testing and could be called the Lamborghini Temerario.

Lamborghini has submitted a trademark application to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the name and a name badge in its familiar font with bullhorns on either side. The company hasn’t confirmed whether the Temerario name is for the Huracan’s successor, but given the timings it’s likely to be the lucky recipient.

Lamborghini’s naming convention tells us Temerario was probably the name of a Spanish fighting bull, but the word also means fearless or bold in Italian. It also means daredevil and reckless in certain translations, which would suggest this new model will get all the personality of its predecessors. 

Auto Express previously spoke with senior figures at Lamborghini about the firm’s plans to offer electrified variants across the range by 2024 and they confirmed that the new Huracan successor, whatever its name is, will be a plug-in hybrid.

We expect the plug-in hybrid system to be mated to a twin-turbocharged V8 – potentially the same unit planned for the Urus PHEV. Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr previously told Auto Express the new car will use an engine of “more than six and less than 12 cylinders. It’s not a range-oriented hybrid and there will be no kind of downsizing,” he said. With that in mind we expect the hybrid system to be very much performance-focused just like the one in the flagship Lamborghini Revuelto.

With Audi not planning on creating a next-generation R8 on the same platform, Lamborghini will have more freedom with its junior supercar. In terms of design we can see this test car has similar proportions to the Huracan. Beneath the Gallardo-esque headlight stickers the real headlights sit inline with the bonnet edge, angular side air intakes give way to a large lower grille.

Lamborghini Huracan successor - three quarter profile13

Down the side we can see air intakes for the engine that look similar to the Hurcan’s and up top there’s a ‘double-bubble’ roof design. The wide stance of the car is accentuated by the sheer amount of tyre on show at the rear. Electrified stickers dotted around the exterior also suggest this car has some sort of electrified powertrain. A huge rear diffuser and single-exit exhaust placed high up on the rear should help give it some added presence.

The new Lamborghini supercar has huge boots to fill in following the Huracan, which was Lamborghini’s best-seller until the Urus SUV came around. Despite the loss of the V10 engine we expect the new model to produce even more power than the most potent 631bhp Performante version of the Huracan.

Now read our review of the Lamborghini Huracan...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

