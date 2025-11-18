New Leapmotor A10 on its way to fight the Renault 4 and Ford Puma

This is our first look at the all-new Leapmotor A10: the next small electric SUV headed our way from China. On arrival, it will be going up against the likes of the Renault 4, Ford Puma Gen-E and the forthcoming Volkswagen ID. Cross.

Leapmotor posted this small selection of images of the new A10 on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, offering us a clear look at its latest creation ahead of a world debut on 21 November at the Guangzhou Auto Show.

To our eyes, the design is sleek but generic, much like the brand’s new mid-size SUV, the B10, which you can currently save more £15,000 on through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

There is perhaps a whiff of Smart and Volvo design themes from what we can see in these images. One unique detail is the LED lighting signature on the front and rear that’s supposed to look like smiley emojis.

Other details we can pick out include a LiDAR sensor located just above the windscreen, flush door handles, the charging port incorporated into one of the front wheelarches and a black C-pillar that creates a floating roof effect.

We’ve not had a look inside the A10 yet, but we expect it'll be incredibly minimalist, mirroring Leapmotor’s other models. The C10 and B10 don’t feature any physical buttons, for instance, with everything handled by their 14.6-inch central touchscreen and all the vital driving information shown on a 8.8-inch driver’s instrument display.

No technical details have been announced yet either, but we expect the A10 will use the ‘Leap 3.5’ architecture from the B10 and that car’s next-generation electric motor, which is lighter and uses an oil-cooling system to boost efficiency. With a good sized battery it should offer around 250 miles of range plus a maximum charging speed of over 150kW.

While the Leapmotor A10 hasn’t been fully revealed yet, we know it’ll be coming to the UK in 2026 to sit below the C10 and B10. The brand is also launching a supermini called the Leapmotor A05 that will have a lot in common with the A10, but that we’ve yet to see.

