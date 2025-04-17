Car Deal of the Day: Take the leap with the £259-per-month Leapmotor C10 electric SUV

Very high level of standard equipment

263-mile range

Only £258.71 a month

You may have heard about Leapmotor, as it’s a Chinese newcomer that’s a bit different. With backing from Stellantis, it’s being sold in the UK alongside brands such as Vauxhall, and its trump card is that it offers genuine value for money.

That probably explains why this deal seems so tempting. New Cars Online, via the Auto Express Find A Car service, is offering the C10 for just £258.71 a month after an initial payment of £3,434.52. The deal is for 24 months with mileage limited to 5,000 a year.

Leapmotor launched in the UK around a month ago, and at present only has two cars on sale. In time, there will be a full range of pure-electric and hybrid models, with the C10 being the largest car the brand will offer here.

It's a Renault Scenic and Skoda Enyaq rival and packs a 69.9kWh battery pack that’s good for a 263-mile range – not brilliant, but not terrible, either. The same goes for 84kW rapid-charging capability.

However, the C10's real trump card is its specification. Unlike other brands who offer their models in a confusing array of different trims, with Leapmotor there’s just one C10 available. It’s supremely well equipped and has the type of standard kit list you’d expect from a much more expensive, upmarket car.

Leapmotor throws in 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electric tailgate and heated and cooling seats. In terms of tech, meanwhile, there’s a 360-degree panoramic camera, a sharp 14.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

There’s an awful lot of safety equipment as standard too, some of which is a little infuriating to use. But it doesn’t detract from the car’s value-orientated USP and the fact that it’s quiet and easy to drive.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

