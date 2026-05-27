Used - available now 2021 Lexus ES 20,324 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L Cash £22,149 View ES 2021 Lexus ES 39,829 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L Cash £25,199 View ES 2021 Lexus ES 34,251 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L Cash £26,950 View ES 2021 Lexus ES 12,200 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L Cash £28,299 View ES

It’s certainly a bigger competitor. It’s a whopping 170mm longer overall with an extra 80mm in the wheelbase. It’s also 55mm wider and 115mm taller, which helps disguise all that extra length. Proportionally, it doesn’t look that big – at least until you park it next to something. It’s 80mm longer and 45mm taller than a BMW i5; the Audi A6 e-tron and Mercedes EQE are smaller still.

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The gains inside aren’t as grand, but the boot is a decent 517 litres and the back seat should make the executive in question extremely satisfied when it comes to space to stretch out. As well as having more legroom than the i5, A6 and EQE on paper, the raised seat height increases comfort and space beyond what the simple specs say. We found it possible for a six-foot-tall adult to sit comfortably behind their own far-flung driving position, still with a full hand’s width between their knee and the seatback. The top Takumi trim even provides a power-operated ottoman behind the passenger, though you’d have to be on the smaller side to take advantage of it.

The front seats are heated and ventilated in all versions, and their hip point has been raised, too, making for an almost SUV-like ease of entry and exit. Bad backs and arthritic hips will be appreciative of this.

Once in the driver’s seat, though, the ES 350e starts to reveal its shortcomings. The materials and build quality are appropriate for the price and much better than what you’d find in a Tesla. But the design seems as if Lexus is deliberately trying to court those tired of owning something reeking of (Elon) Musk. It’s a minimalist aesthetic that’s new to Lexus, and even if you get a two-tone colour scheme or the optional bamboo-looking trim, it’s rather drab and anonymous. While the aesthetic merits of multiple gigantic screens can be debated, the ES interior just doesn’t look as special as its German rivals.