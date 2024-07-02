New Lotus Emeya 2024 review: has the Porsche Taycan met its match?

There are five different drive modes to choose from; Range, Tour, Sport, Individual and Track. These are accessed via the right hand paddle shifter and alter the way the throttle, steering and dampers feel on the move. The left hand paddle increases or decreases the strength of the regenerative braking system.

It all feels a bit strange to begin with, swapping between drive and braking modes on what you initially think are gear shift paddles. But like much of the tech contained within the Emeya, you quickly get used to it and learn to use the paddles to change modes more than you otherwise would.

We drove both versions extensively over two days in Germany and Austria, and although the R model impressed to begin with, what with its endless acceleration and its trick ‘active’ anti-roll suspension, we thought the S was the sweeter of the two overall – and not just because it costs £28k less.

Advertisement - Article continues below

No, we preferred the S because its ride and handling felt even more natural – even more Lotus, if you will – beside the sharper but more aggressive-feeling R. The S isn’t as bombastic as the flagship when you deploy full power, lacking the more expensive version’s ‘where’s-my-face-gone’ factor in a straight line. But in most other respects it felt more fluid and better balanced than the R, with more analogue responses to its steering and brakes (steel not carbon unlike the R’s) and a calmer sense of balance to its power delivery. Of the two it’s the one that takes the battle most convincingly to a Porsche Taycan for pure driver appeal.