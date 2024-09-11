Lucid Cosmos SUV teased as American firm’s first UK-bound model
EV range king Lucid is looking to challenge in more mainstream market sectors
American EV manufacturer Lucid has firmed up its plans for a mass expansion into Europe, and it’ll do so with two new mid-size SUVs. One of these, the Lucid Cosmos, has just been teased.
The company is already noted for its impressive advances in electric car powertrain efficiency (the Lucid Air can cover 597 miles on a charge). Now its strategy is to show-off its electric car capabilities in higher volume segments. Having sold 18,000 units in 2025 the firm is looking to sell around 27,000 cars this year.
The first of Lucid’s two models for the UK will be called Cosmos, a family-oriented crossover that focuses on interior space, performance and efficiency. It's positioned to compete directly against the BMW iX3, Mercedes GLC and Tesla Model Y. The second, called the Lucid Earth, will feature more rugged styling and a degree of off-road ability.
We’ve not seen a teaser image of the Earth from Lucid just yet, but the company has given us a good look at the new Cosmos, thanks to a brief video posted online. It’s clear the Cosmos will gain a sloped roofline and cab-forward design, previewing a silhouette with echoes of the existing Lucid Gravity SUV. This should help when it comes to range and efficiency.
The front wears a set of very sleek headlight clusters while the rear takes a different approach to the brand’s previous models with a light signature made up of the ‘Lucid’ name.
While different in ethos, both the Earth and the Cosmos will utilise the new Midsize architecture that will help drive down costs and increase scale across the brand’s manufacturing and distribution. Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Design and Brand at Lucid, said: "These vehicles deliver unmistakable Lucid design and driving characteristics, while embracing a radically simpler, more efficient approach to manufacturing and cost. With Midsize, we didn't compromise what makes a Lucid special, we engineered it to scale."
European pricing hasn’t been announced, but a starting price of under $50,000 (£37,000) has been confirmed for the Cosmos in the USA – around the same as a dual-motor Tesla Model Y and less than a Mercedes EQB in the American market.
What will Lucid offer that Tesla or BMW don’t already?
Specific technical specifications are still a while away from being revealed, but the ‘Midsize’ architecture has been designed around a brand-new electric motor. Lucid says it’s even more efficient than its world-leading e-motors found in existing models, and will be fed from significantly smaller battery packs.
This reduction in battery size won’t just reduce weight and embedded materials, but also allow better cost control, because they often account for around 30-40 per cent of the overall spend across a vehicle.
The new models will be built in an unlikely place, too, with the brand opening up a new plant in Saudi Arabia that’ll supply global markets with the mid-size models. Lucid has confirmed that none of its facilities have been affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran.
The cars will feature Level 2++ autonomous driving capabilities, but the brand is already on-track to build this out to Level 3, because there’s no need for new hardware; the only changes required are software and legislative.
Yet while these models will bring down the cost of Lucid ownership, the brand won’t venture into mainstream territory. Instead, it’ll remain a premium company with its eyes on a higher-specification car than the equivalent Tesla.
The firm previously shared a shadowy teaser image of one of the new models. While it doesn’t reveal much, it’s possible to make out the sloped roofline and cab-forward stance, previewing a silhouette with echoes of the Gravity SUV. This should help when it comes to range and efficiency.
Lucid’s former CEO Peter Rawlinson confirmed to Auto Express last year that the company is also planning a rival to the Tesla Model 3 saloon, which will almost certainly use the new mid-size platform. However we don’t yet know the timeline for this particular model’s arrival.
When will Lucid launch in the UK?
Lucid has launched in a handful of countries in mainland Europe, including Germany and Switzerland. However, the company still hasn’t confirmed when it might come to the UK, because this hinges on the start of right-hand-drive production.
Rawlinson told Auto Express last year: “Oh, man, I'd love to, but it's a matter of engineering priorities. We are slammed.” He added: “It breaks my heart; maybe we can outsource the right-hand-drive project to an engineering company to do it for us. The potential market in the UK is probably bigger than even Germany in terms of a latent desire to go EV.”
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