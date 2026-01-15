Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Mercedes CLA beats Tesla's Model Y to safest car of 2025 crown

The Mercedes CLA’s active bonnet and advanced AEB system helped it to be named safest car in 2025

By:Tom Jervis
15 Jan 2026
Mercedes CLA with EQ Technology - full front

The new Mercedes CLA has been awarded the title of the safest car crash tested in 2025, beating the likes of the Tesla Model Y.

This is the second year in a row that Mercedes has taken the top spot in Euro NCAP crash tests; in 2024, the E-Class was named the Best Performer, scoring strongly in each of the four categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist.

Now, however, its high ratings have been surpassed by the smaller Mercedes CLA, which scored an impressive 94 per cent in the Adult Occupant category, as well as 93 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users – almost 10 per cent more than the E-Class. This helped it achieve Best Small Family Car status, as well as the overall Best Performer.

Euro NCAP praised the Merc for its active bonnet, which can pop up when it detects the car might hit a vulnerable road user, essentially cushioning the impact. The organisation’s safety experts also described the CLA’s automatic emergency braking (AEB) system as “refined”. 

Perhaps more impressive, however, is that the CLA outperformed even the Tesla Model 3 and aforementioned Model Y; both cars have dominated Euro NCAP crash tests for years, with the slinkier Model 3 typically faring better in the Vulnerable Road User category due to its lower bonnet line, and the Model Y offering slightly better occupant protection. They took home the Best Large Family Car and Best Small SUV awards, respectively.

Elsewhere, the electric MINI Cooper E topped Euro NCAP’s city car and supermini rankings, with experts pointing to its high scores in structural crash testing. The Smart #5 took home the Best Large SUV award, while finally the Polestar 3 was designated the Best Executive Car for its “impressive Child Occupant protection rating, and suite of next-generation driver assistance technologies”.

The Programme director at Euro NCAP, Dr Aled Williams, said: “2025 has been a year where safety technology has truly caught up with the ambition of Euro NCAP’s testing protocols. We are seeing electric vehicles not just matching but often exceeding the safety performance of traditional cars. This should reassure those consumers who are considering switching from a fuel-burning car to an EV.”

If you want to benefit from the latest in automotive safety, Auto Express’ Buy a Car service boasts great offers on all the top models – including those above. You can even trade in your old vehicle with the Auto Express Sell My Car option, too.

Euro NCAP’s safest cars of 2025

 Adult OccupantChild OccupantVulnerable Road UserSafety Assist

Mercedes-Benz CLA:

Best Performer

Best Small Family Car

94 per cent89 per cent93 per cent85 per cent

Tesla Model 3:

Best Large Family Car

90 per cent93 per cent89 per cent87 per cent

Tesla Model Y:

Best Small SUV

91 per cent93 per cent86 per cent92 per cent

Smart #5:

Best Large SUV

88 per cent93 per cent84 per cent92 per cent

MINI Cooper E:

Best City and Supermini

89 per cent87 per cent77 per cent79 per cent

Polestar 3:

Best Executive Car

90 per cent93 per cent79 per cent83 per cent

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We'll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

