Mercedes CLA beats Tesla's Model Y to safest car of 2025 crown
The Mercedes CLA’s active bonnet and advanced AEB system helped it to be named safest car in 2025
The new Mercedes CLA has been awarded the title of the safest car crash tested in 2025, beating the likes of the Tesla Model Y.
This is the second year in a row that Mercedes has taken the top spot in Euro NCAP crash tests; in 2024, the E-Class was named the Best Performer, scoring strongly in each of the four categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist.
Now, however, its high ratings have been surpassed by the smaller Mercedes CLA, which scored an impressive 94 per cent in the Adult Occupant category, as well as 93 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users – almost 10 per cent more than the E-Class. This helped it achieve Best Small Family Car status, as well as the overall Best Performer.
Euro NCAP praised the Merc for its active bonnet, which can pop up when it detects the car might hit a vulnerable road user, essentially cushioning the impact. The organisation’s safety experts also described the CLA’s automatic emergency braking (AEB) system as “refined”.
Perhaps more impressive, however, is that the CLA outperformed even the Tesla Model 3 and aforementioned Model Y; both cars have dominated Euro NCAP crash tests for years, with the slinkier Model 3 typically faring better in the Vulnerable Road User category due to its lower bonnet line, and the Model Y offering slightly better occupant protection. They took home the Best Large Family Car and Best Small SUV awards, respectively.
Elsewhere, the electric MINI Cooper E topped Euro NCAP’s city car and supermini rankings, with experts pointing to its high scores in structural crash testing. The Smart #5 took home the Best Large SUV award, while finally the Polestar 3 was designated the Best Executive Car for its “impressive Child Occupant protection rating, and suite of next-generation driver assistance technologies”.
The Programme director at Euro NCAP, Dr Aled Williams, said: “2025 has been a year where safety technology has truly caught up with the ambition of Euro NCAP’s testing protocols. We are seeing electric vehicles not just matching but often exceeding the safety performance of traditional cars. This should reassure those consumers who are considering switching from a fuel-burning car to an EV.”
Euro NCAP’s safest cars of 2025
|Adult Occupant
|Child Occupant
|Vulnerable Road User
|Safety Assist
|
Mercedes-Benz CLA:
Best Performer
Best Small Family Car
|94 per cent
|89 per cent
|93 per cent
|85 per cent
|
Tesla Model 3:
Best Large Family Car
|90 per cent
|93 per cent
|89 per cent
|87 per cent
|
Tesla Model Y:
Best Small SUV
|91 per cent
|93 per cent
|86 per cent
|92 per cent
|
Smart #5:
Best Large SUV
|88 per cent
|93 per cent
|84 per cent
|92 per cent
|
MINI Cooper E:
Best City and Supermini
|89 per cent
|87 per cent
|77 per cent
|79 per cent
|
Polestar 3:
Best Executive Car
|90 per cent
|93 per cent
|79 per cent
|83 per cent
