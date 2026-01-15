The new Mercedes CLA has been awarded the title of the safest car crash tested in 2025, beating the likes of the Tesla Model Y.

This is the second year in a row that Mercedes has taken the top spot in Euro NCAP crash tests; in 2024, the E-Class was named the Best Performer, scoring strongly in each of the four categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist.

Now, however, its high ratings have been surpassed by the smaller Mercedes CLA, which scored an impressive 94 per cent in the Adult Occupant category, as well as 93 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users – almost 10 per cent more than the E-Class. This helped it achieve Best Small Family Car status, as well as the overall Best Performer.

Euro NCAP praised the Merc for its active bonnet, which can pop up when it detects the car might hit a vulnerable road user, essentially cushioning the impact. The organisation’s safety experts also described the CLA’s automatic emergency braking (AEB) system as “refined”.

Perhaps more impressive, however, is that the CLA outperformed even the Tesla Model 3 and aforementioned Model Y; both cars have dominated Euro NCAP crash tests for years, with the slinkier Model 3 typically faring better in the Vulnerable Road User category due to its lower bonnet line, and the Model Y offering slightly better occupant protection. They took home the Best Large Family Car and Best Small SUV awards, respectively.