New Mercedes EQB Urban Edition review: electric SUV is starting to show its age

Verdict

The Mercedes EQB retains its USP as one of the only small-ish electric SUVs available with seven seats and, for many, that will be reason enough to buy one. It’s showing its age in places, and prices have risen since the car first went on sale, but this new Urban Edition model packs in a load of desirable extras for a modest premium – making it the new pick of the range. A particularly strong lease or PCP offer would sweeten the deal considerably.

Soon, we won’t recognise the Mercedes small-car range. While the A-Class may have been given a stay of execution, before long, the B-Class, GLA and GLB – plus their electric EQ equivalents – will either be replaced or consigned to the history books forever.

Until then, however, the German brand is doing its utmost to maintain interest in its pint-sized hatchbacks and SUVs, sneaking a well equipped Urban Edition trim on to certain model lines – including the intriguing seven-seat EQB.

Aside from the slightly dowdy-looking Sport Edition, this blingy Urban-themed special is the most affordable variant in the EQB line-up. Priced at £55,070, it’s £2,260 more than the base model, but almost £3k less than the visually similar AMG Line Premium. It’s only available in front-wheel-drive 250+ guise; the dual-motor 4MATIC-equipped 300 and 350 cars have been removed from the range.