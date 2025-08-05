New Mercedes EQB Urban Edition review: electric SUV is starting to show its age
The new Mercedes EQB Urban Edition is arguably the pick of the EV's lineup, offering plenty of kit for not much extra cash
Verdict
The Mercedes EQB retains its USP as one of the only small-ish electric SUVs available with seven seats and, for many, that will be reason enough to buy one. It’s showing its age in places, and prices have risen since the car first went on sale, but this new Urban Edition model packs in a load of desirable extras for a modest premium – making it the new pick of the range. A particularly strong lease or PCP offer would sweeten the deal considerably.
Soon, we won’t recognise the Mercedes small-car range. While the A-Class may have been given a stay of execution, before long, the B-Class, GLA and GLB – plus their electric EQ equivalents – will either be replaced or consigned to the history books forever.
Until then, however, the German brand is doing its utmost to maintain interest in its pint-sized hatchbacks and SUVs, sneaking a well equipped Urban Edition trim on to certain model lines – including the intriguing seven-seat EQB.
Aside from the slightly dowdy-looking Sport Edition, this blingy Urban-themed special is the most affordable variant in the EQB line-up. Priced at £55,070, it’s £2,260 more than the base model, but almost £3k less than the visually similar AMG Line Premium. It’s only available in front-wheel-drive 250+ guise; the dual-motor 4MATIC-equipped 300 and 350 cars have been removed from the range.
Used - available now
With the same exterior styling package as the AMG Line, this version ticks all the right boxes from a design point of view. It means you get a more chiselled look with sportier-looking bumpers, plus an upgraded grille embellished with little three-pointed stars. Further to this, every Urban Edition features Merc’s ‘Night Package’ with darker trim and tinted windows, plus gloss-black 20-inch wheels. Our car’s Spectral Blue metallic paint is a no-cost option.
Did you know you can buy a new Mercedes EQB through our Find a Car service? Alternatively you can get great used deals on used Mercedes EQB models.
Inside, you get sports seats covered in man-made leather and microfibre cloth. There’s a dark headlining, AMG floor mats, 64-colour ambient lighting and ‘Star Pattern’ trim. Everything you see in our pictures is standard, but it’s worth noting that the Urban Edition misses out on what some may consider essential equipment; items such as keyless entry and a front-facing parking camera are conspicuous by their absence. The single-zone climate control (in a seven-seat car) seems a bit stingy, too.
Otherwise, the Urban Edition is a pretty compelling package. It adds a lot of the features EQB buyers – and small-SUV customers in general – are looking for, without bundling in high-margin posh trim, or unnecessary luxuries like an expensive glass roof or bigger screens. If the kit list appeals, there’s plenty to recommend.
Not least because the EQB remains one of just a handful of small, electric SUVs available with seven seats. The third row folds flat under the boot floor, and when in place, offers two Isofix child-seat mounts – ensuring your most precious cargo is bolted in as secure as can be. Factor in a five-star Euro NCAP rating and there’s good reason to consider one if safety is a top priority. Those in the very back also benefit from a pair of USB-C ports, two cupholders and small nets for storing books or tablets.
As before, the EQB comes with a sliding middle row. This doesn’t transform those rearmost seats into adult-carrying armchairs, but it’ll free up a bit of extra kneeroom, or some more bootspace if that’s what you require. The EQB’s 675-litre load bay in its five-seat configuration is very generous – made all the more usable by the SUV’s square shape and upright stance.
Up front, the EQB may not have the wow factor of the latest CLA, but the fact that the A-Class felt so cutting-edge when it launched back in 2018 has stood sister models like the EQB in good stead all these years later. As you’d expect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and while the screens are on the small side, they still look relatively sharp. The isolated row of climate control switches below the air vents are tactile and easy to use.
Quality is a mixed bag. It mostly feels well screwed together, although there are some cheaper materials within arm’s reach – particularly around the centre console, ahead of the middle cubby. The seats feel plush enough, and they’re supportive on longer drives.
No changes have been made to the way the EQB handles, but this version’s larger 20-inch wheels mean there’s a little more fidgeting and some extra road noise compared with the base Sport Edition model. It’s not enough to render the car uncomfortable; the Urban Edition is perfectly agreeable on the motorway, with reasonable refinement considering its blocky shape.
This isn’t a particularly fun car to drive, however. The front-mounted electric motor generates enough punch with just a driver on board, but the steering is light and rather vague. Sport mode does the EQB no favours at all, and even the standard Comfort setting can feel a bit spiky at times. Eco dulls the motor’s responsiveness to the other extreme, which is a shame.
The SUV feels quite wafty at times, and the poor brake-pedal calibration that plagued early Mercedes EVs is still evident here. It’s quite disconcerting at times, in fact, with a regen system that doesn’t always act as you’d hope. There’s no one-pedal drive mode, either.
Efficiency is reasonable considering this is very much based on the firm’s first-generation EV tech. We managed 3.6mi/kWh in mild conditions, resulting in a real-world range of around 250 miles – roughly 50 miles shy of the Merc’s WLTP-rated maximum. A Kia EV9 will (officially) do more, but its sheer size means it’ll cost you more to buy and run.
Charging speeds are pegged at just 100kW, however – another compromise caused by the fact the EQB has been around for quite some time now, and is based on an old multi-fuel platform. Still, Mercedes claims a 10-80 per cent top up is possible in around half an hour; an 11kW on-board charger means a full charge takes just over seven hours if you’ve got a fast enough home wallbox.
|Model:
|Mercedes EQB 250+ Urban Edition
|Price:
|£55,070
|Powertrain:
|70.5kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|187bhp/385Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|8.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|99mph
|Range:
|299 miles
|Max charging:
|100kW (10-80% in 32 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,687/1,834/1,701mm
|On sale:
|Now