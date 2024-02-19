The EQS was Mercedes’ first all-electric limousine, the first car to gain the brand’s ‘Hyperscreen’ dash layout and the first to sit on its EVA platform. Later this year, it’s receiving a mid-life facelift – and yet again it’s introducing some all-new technology, along with delivering some eye-catching headline figures.

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The timing of the revamped Mercedes EQS is a story in itself. The new, all-electric GLC and C-Class arrive this year, but in the wake of their respective rivals from BMW, the iX3 and i3, with all four sitting on brand new architecture. Turning the tide somewhat, the covers have come off the new EQS just weeks ahead of the revised BMW i7, one of the electric Mercedes’ main rivals.

Mercedes has also recently launched the facelifted S-Class, which in its next generation will take over from the EQS with an all-electric variant. The EQS previously received a mild update back in 2024 with a new battery, but this latest model promises even more upgrades to help Mercedes stay at the top of the luxury electric limousine sector.

Pricing for the 2026 EQS hasn’t been announced for the UK, but in Germany it’ll start from 94,403 euros (around £83,000 at the time of writing). However, we expect there to be an uplift over the EQS’ current UK starting price tag of £99,845 to take it over the £100,000 mark – just like the latest S-Class.

Mercedes EQS: range and charging

Mercedes says the EQS benefits from “generational leaps forward” when it comes to its powertrain. In terms of range, the previous car saw an impressive jump from 441 miles to 511 miles, which was enough to crown it the longest-range electric car in the world.