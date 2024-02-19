Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes EQS facelift crowned EV range king with 574-miles per charge

Mercedes’ updated EQS now has a 574-mile range, enough to get you from London to Inverness

By:Alastair Crooks
13 Apr 2026
Mercedes EQS facelift - front action5

The EQS was Mercedes’ first all-electric limousine, the first car to gain the brand’s ‘Hyperscreen’ dash layout and the first to sit on its EVA platform. Later this year, it’s receiving a mid-life facelift – and yet again it’s introducing some all-new technology, along with delivering some eye-catching headline figures. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The timing of the revamped Mercedes EQS is a story in itself. The new, all-electric GLC and C-Class arrive this year, but in the wake of their respective rivals from BMW, the iX3 and i3, with all four sitting on brand new architecture. Turning the tide somewhat, the covers have come off the new EQS just weeks ahead of the revised BMW i7, one of the electric Mercedes’ main rivals.

Mercedes has also recently launched the facelifted S-Class, which in its next generation will take over from the EQS with an all-electric variant. The EQS previously received a mild update back in 2024 with a new battery, but this latest model promises even more upgrades to help Mercedes stay at the top of the luxury electric limousine sector.  

Pricing for the 2026 EQS hasn’t been announced for the UK, but in Germany it’ll start from 94,403 euros (around £83,000 at the time of writing). However, we expect there to be an uplift over the EQS’ current UK starting price tag of £99,845 to take it over the £100,000 mark – just like the latest S-Class.

Mercedes EQS: range and charging

Mercedes EQS facelift - rear5

Mercedes says the EQS benefits from “generational leaps forward” when it comes to its powertrain. In terms of range, the previous car saw an impressive jump from 441 miles to 511 miles, which was enough to crown it the longest-range electric car in the world. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Since then, the Lucid Air has arrived with a 596-mile range, although the American car is not available in the UK. BMW has also confirmed that the upcoming i7 will be fitted with its next-generation cylindrical battery cells, courtesy of Rimac Technologies, to improve efficiency and help it get close to the 500-mile range figure now expected of large, high-end electric saloons. 

The EQS also has a new battery set-up, with 122kWh capacity instead of the 118kWh of before. However, thanks to changes in the battery’s cell shapes and alterations to the chemistry, the dimensions of the battery pack remain the same. The result is up to 574 miles on a single charge – enough to drive from London to Inverness. 

Helping the efficiency of the EQS is its incredibly slippery shape, with a drag coefficient that remains at 0.20. Brake recuperation has been strengthened and refined, too, sending more energy back to the battery than before.  

Instead of the old car’s 400-volt limit, it’s 800-volt technology that underpins the EQS’ EVA2 platform, with charging speeds hitting up to 350kW for every version. That’s up from 200kW before, meaning a 10-minute recharge will add up to 198 miles. 

Mercedes EQS: powertrains and performance

Mercedes EQS facelift - side5

The old EQS 350 has been removed from the electric limo’s line-up, as has its rear-mounted 288bhp electric motor. Instead, the EQS range starts with the single-motor 450+ with 362bhp, followed by the EQS 500 and 580 4Matic, both of which get a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout. There’s no word yet on a facelifted variant of the AMG EQS 53.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Performance figures for the new EQS haven’t been revealed, but we expect the single-motor’s 0-62mph time to hover around the 6.2-second mark, with the dual-motor model taking half a second less. 

As for the EQS’ driving experience, there’s new optional steer-by-wire technology which we’ve already tested. As the name suggests, it means there’s no physical connection between the steering wheel and the steering rack – just like the set-up offered in the Lexus RZ and even the Tesla Cybertruck. The system is controlled via an aeroplane-style yoke, with a much lower steering ratio meaning you don’t have to cross your arms making a turn. The turning radius stands at just under 11 metres, too, thanks to standard-fit rear-wheel steer.

Elsewhere, there’s a new development of Mercedes’ Airmatic air-suspension. The company says “intelligent damper control ensures noticeably greater comfort on longer, artificial speed bumps”. Almost as an invitation to test out the EQS’ impressive range figures, Mercedes points out that such speed bumps are more common in southern Europe. 

Mercedes has also fitted the latest MB.Drive parking assist system. It now detects spaces more efficiently and can park twice as fast as before. The system, which uses up to 27 sensors, can parallel park and even comes with a reversing function that memorises around 150 metres of its previous route, enabling the EQS to reverse back – useful when you’re at a narrow dead-end, for example. 

Mercedes EQS: design and technology

Mercedes EQS facelift - dash5

Step inside the EQS and as before the dash is dominated by three screens. The Hyperscreen set-up uses a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a 17.7-inch central display and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The MBUX infotainment has been changed, too. There’s now ‘Zero Layer’ which helps display the most-used functions in the customisable shortcut bar and makes the infotainment “as easy as operating a smartphone” according to Mercedes. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Also new for the 2026 EQS are the heated seatbelts from the latest S-Class. We tested these out on an early preview of the EQS, and found that they started working within seconds of being activated. They conduct heat through tiny metal strands in the belt, and Mercedes says they can get up to 44°C in cold weather. 

Inside, the focus isn’t all on the front-seat occupants, though. In the back, there are two new 13-inch displays and new portable remotes to operate functions such as climate and entertainment. The standard rear-seat comfort package also includes electrically adjustable rear seats, luxury padded headrests, wireless smartphone chargers for mobile devices and heated seats. 

In terms of exterior design, the EQS’ changes are pretty subtle, but look closely and you’ll spot a new grille on the standard car which pays tribute to the S-Class, while there’s also a black radiator grille with chrome slates and a backlit three-pointed star pattern. Sportier AMG Line models get a different look, with a central Mercedes badge within the grille.

The headlights have been tweaked, too, with Mercedes’ three-pointed star lighting signatures. These come with Mercedes’ ‘Digital Light’ technology, upping the field of view at night by up to 40 per cent while consuming half as much energy as before. 

The ‘Ultra Range’ high beam, meanwhile, now projects up to 600 metres, roughly the length of six football pitches. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Mercedes EQS steer-by-wire review: luxury EV gets a yoke
Mercedes EQS steer-by-wire

New Mercedes EQS steer-by-wire review: luxury EV gets a yoke

Not only does steer-by-wire make car park manoeuvres easier, it can help with drifting as well…
Road tests
2 Apr 2026
Used Mercedes EQS (Mk1, 2019-date) buyer's guide: not the luxury car it should be
Used Mercedes EQS - front

Used Mercedes EQS (Mk1, 2019-date) buyer's guide: not the luxury car it should be

A full used buyer's guide on the Mercedes EQS that's been on sale since 2019
Used car tests
31 Mar 2026
Top 10 longest-range electric cars on sale 2026
Longest-range electric cars - header image

Top 10 longest-range electric cars on sale 2026

Racking up mega miles? These are the long-range EVs to pick
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2026
Best luxury electric cars 2026
Best luxury electric cars

Best luxury electric cars 2026

With their quiet, powerful performance, electric cars are well suited to delivering a high level of luxury, these are the pick of the current crop…
Best cars & vans
12 Nov 2025

Most Popular

We got it wrong: VW ID.3 and ID.4 will be replaced by “true Volkswagens”
Volkswagen ID.3 - front and rear

We got it wrong: VW ID.3 and ID.4 will be replaced by “true Volkswagens”

The inside story on how the people’s car maker lost touch with the people, before rediscovering its mojo under boss Thomas Schäfer
News
10 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 for £197 a month is the ultimate high fuel price hack
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 for £197 a month is the ultimate high fuel price hack

Elon’s Musk’s big-seller is a premium-feeling and efficient electric saloon. It’s our Deal of the Day for April 10
News
10 Apr 2026
New cars cost too much but some brands are finally finding the price sweet spot
Opinion - new car prices, header image

New cars cost too much but some brands are finally finding the price sweet spot

New cars are expensive, but Mike Rutherford is pleased to see that some manufacturers have found a pricing sweet spot
Opinion
12 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content