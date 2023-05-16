Mercedes VLE to arrive 10 March with all-new VAN.EA technology
Mercedes is taking the luxury MPV segment seriously
Mercedes has just given us another teaser of its upcoming VLE minivan which it says will combine “limousine-like ride and handling with MPV-style versatility”. The global reveal of the VLE has also been announced - it’s set for 10 March 2026.
We’ve already been given a good look at the new VLE courtesy of the Vision V concept shown earlier in 2025. Like the concept, the VLE production car will come with bold styling cues and brand-new electric architecture to help it succeed in the burgeoning luxury MPV market that includes the Volvo EM90, Lexus LM and Zeekr 009.
Mercedes VLE: design
As for the VLE’s design, the latest teaser image confirms a similar headlight unit to the ones on the new Mercedes GLC and CLA with three-pointed star daytime running lights. We also know there’ll be a blanked-off ‘panamerica’ style grille taking up much of the VLE’s front end and that’ll be lit-up too. We wouldn’t be too surprised if it gained the same ability as the grille on the new electric GLC, this features 942 illuminated squares that can double as a charging status readout.
During the VLE’s development, we saw the VLE testing in a wind tunnel, showing off aerodynamics that the German brand says are “outstanding in terms of efficiency”. There are also new pictures of the VLE at the famed Nardo test track in Italy, fine-tuning its high-speed dynamics and rear-axle steering. The proportions don’t look too dissimilar to the EQV - which the VLE will essentially replace.
Mercedes VLE: range and technical details
What will be significantly different to the EQV is the technical underpinnings. The VLE will be the first model to sit on Mercedes’ VAN.EA platform. During testing, Mercedes revealed the results of long-distance tests of the VLE. The test car’s route went from Stuttgart in Germany to Rome, Italy, covering 683 miles, requiring “two short charging stops” of 15 minutes each. That suggests a maximum range of around 250 to 300 miles – a significant improvement on the current EQV’s range of 226 miles.
The company hasn’t said what the VLE’s battery capacity will be, however the current EQV comes with a maximum battery size of 90kWh - and sizes of up to 116kWh have been used in other Mercedes EVs including the EQS and G-Class.
We already know the VAN.EA platform will have a bespoke construction that’s designed to get the most out of an all-electric platform - Mercedes has even gone as far to say it’ll “usher in a completely new era”. This includes a range of cutting-edge technical capability drawn from Merc’s advances in passenger electric cars, including an 800V electrical system – which could allow for up to 320kW fast charging – as well as high-end suspension and chassis technology.
The new architecture will offer a single-motor layout, plus a dual-motor option with all-wheel drive. The test car was a rear-wheel-drive, single-motor VLE and, according to Mercedes, additional rear-axle steering ensured “easy and agile handling even in tight corners” on the streets of Rome. You can expect to see a similar ability to the EQS SUV, which can turn its rear wheels by up to 10 degrees. The availability of two drivetrains for the VLE will give maximum flexibility when it comes to different applications and requirements.
Mercedes previously said the VAN.EA technology will allow for ‘clear differentiation’ between luxury vans and commercial models. The VAN.EA-P platform (the P standing for ‘premium’) is designed to cater for ‘high-quality family vans’ and everything from ‘exclusive VIP shuttles to spacious limousines’, according to the company. Commercial vans will use the VAN.EA-C set-up – with the C standing for ‘commercial’.
Mercedes has also announced that the VLE will be offered with petrol power later on. Details are scarce because it’ll arrive after the electric model, but the combustion-engined VLE will sit on the VAN.CA platform, which Mercedes calls ‘state-of-the-art’. It’ll roll off the same assembly line as the EV in Vitoria, Spain.
The VLE will essentially be the mid-size MPV model, akin to an E-Class (hence the ‘E’ part of the name) with seating for up to eight people. A larger VLS will come later and Mercedes claims this will be a “grand limousine” and will “define a unique segment of its own that bestows true greatness to automotive luxury”.
Mercedes VLE: interior technology and pricing
The line-up of all-electric vans sitting on this new VAN.EA architecture will be “always on”, meaning they are connected to the internet at all times and able to receive updates. Level 2 automated driving will be available, and there are plans to roll out Level 3 automation by the end of the decade. Judging from the latest electric GLC and CLA, we could see a massive, full-width screen in placement of a traditional dash, utilising the latest MB.OS infotainment system.
We’ve only seen a few prototypes running the new set-up under the skin, but when it does arrive on the market, Mercedes will be able to offer more specialised products for all sorts of applications, whether it be as a family car in Europe or high-end business transport in Japan. We’ll have to wait for pricing to be confirmed, but we expect a starting figure close to £100,000, considering that the current, less spacious EQV starts from £87,035.
We expect a starting figure close to £100,000, considering that the current, less spacious EQV starts from £87,035.
