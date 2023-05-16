Mercedes has just given us another teaser of its upcoming VLE minivan which it says will combine “limousine-like ride and handling with MPV-style versatility”. The global reveal of the VLE has also been announced - it’s set for 10 March 2026.

We’ve already been given a good look at the new VLE courtesy of the Vision V concept shown earlier in 2025. Like the concept, the VLE production car will come with bold styling cues and brand-new electric architecture to help it succeed in the burgeoning luxury MPV market that includes the Volvo EM90, Lexus LM and Zeekr 009.

Mercedes VLE: design

As for the VLE’s design, the latest teaser image confirms a similar headlight unit to the ones on the new Mercedes GLC and CLA with three-pointed star daytime running lights. We also know there’ll be a blanked-off ‘panamerica’ style grille taking up much of the VLE’s front end and that’ll be lit-up too. We wouldn’t be too surprised if it gained the same ability as the grille on the new electric GLC, this features 942 illuminated squares that can double as a charging status readout.

During the VLE’s development, we saw the VLE testing in a wind tunnel, showing off aerodynamics that the German brand says are “outstanding in terms of efficiency”. There are also new pictures of the VLE at the famed Nardo test track in Italy, fine-tuning its high-speed dynamics and rear-axle steering. The proportions don’t look too dissimilar to the EQV - which the VLE will essentially replace.

Mercedes VLE: range and technical details

What will be significantly different to the EQV is the technical underpinnings. The VLE will be the first model to sit on Mercedes’ VAN.EA platform. During testing, Mercedes revealed the results of long-distance tests of the VLE. The test car’s route went from Stuttgart in Germany to Rome, Italy, covering 683 miles, requiring “two short charging stops” of 15 minutes each. That suggests a maximum range of around 250 to 300 miles – a significant improvement on the current EQV’s range of 226 miles.