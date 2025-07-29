The new MGS6 EV has been inadvertently revealed by Euro NCAP, even before the brand has had a chance to confirm the car itself. It means our first look at the new MG shows it being smashed to smithereens, rather than via the glossy hi-resolution press pictures we’d usually publish when a new car is unveiled.

The positive for MG is that its latest model has received a full five-star Euro NCAP rating, as well as strong scores for adult and child-occupant protection. The S6 EV scored 92 per cent and 85 per cent respectively in the two categories, as well as 84 per cent for vulnerable road users, and 78 per cent in the safety assist test.

Taking overall design inspiration from the smaller MGS5 EV, the MGS6 is marked out by a tweaked headlight design and reprofiled bumpers. It also gets a visibly longer wheelbase and a boxier rear end, which should help make the larger model feel far bigger inside.

We need to look at NCAP’s crash-test video to get a glimpse of the rear, which highlights significant design differences between the S5 and S6; the S6 gets a much longer overhang and a slimmer, full-width lightbar, while the lower part of the bumper gets some chrome trim and a faux rear diffuser.