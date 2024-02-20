New MINI Countryman JCW 2024 review: a leap forward over its predecessor

Verdict We don’t expect the JCW ALL4 to be the best version of the new MINI Countryman, and the brand’s biggest model ever won’t be for everyone, even on principle. But even in high-performance form, this is a mature, sophisticated offering with much-improved family-car practicality over its predecessor and, yes, a bit of MINI cheekiness still at its core. There’s enough here, in fact, for us to look forward to trying the cheaper combustion-powered offerings in the new Countryman range, since their better value proposition may well earn them an even stronger star rating than the hottest version. If you’ve been wondering, as many have, at which point a MINI grows so much that it’s no longer a MINI, get ready to take another deep breath. Because for its third generation, the BMW-owned British brand’s Countryman SUV has expanded once more, and in every direction possible. The Countryman is now a genuine family-sized SUV – at 4,433mm, it’s almost eight centimetres longer than the Hyundai Kona, and around a centimetre lengthier than a Nissan Qashqai. The newcomer is even taller than a Range Rover Evoque. Of course, the idea is for the Countryman to stretch MINI’s range once more, freeing up space for the five-door Aceman to slot in below it (from 2025), but above the regular three and five-door MINI Coopers. If anything, the proportions are a little better resolved than those of the slightly ungainly previous models. It looks properly chunky, with neater headlights and a ‘floating’ roof that’s enhanced by a neat C-pillar motif.

Climb inside and the first thing you’re likely to notice is the huge central display – the first example, we’re told, of a circular OLED panel being fitted to a passenger car. It measures 9.4 inches and hosts the latest version of MINI’s infotainment software, incorporating numerous ‘Experience Modes’ – a fancy label for themes controlling the colours and content of the screen. The single display (there’s no traditional instrument panel) is ultra crisp and the OLED technology delivers deep, rich blacks to help boost contrast on the relevant Experience Modes. If you want a retro look, it’s in there; if you prefer ‘go-kart’ mode, complete with a Super Mario-esque ‘Whoo-hoo!’ every time you activate it, go right ahead. Cynics are likely to find it a rich seam of content for criticism; we couldn’t help but smile at it, even if MINI’s voice assistant was occasionally napping when we asked for help. Either way, smartphone-savvy folk will love the configurability on offer here; consider yourself warned. We’ve few complaints on cabin quality in general. The textile coating the dashboard of the JCW we tested had a black-and-red pattern that looked very eighties, but the actual finish itself is hard to fault. We’ve already seen some of the colours available on lesser Countryman editions, and they look bold but tasteful – premium, too, and designed to match the high-quality switchgear.

The new Countryman’s longer wheelbase helps to deliver a more mature experience on the road. There’s an unusual amount of compliance, in fact – even in this, the most focused version in the line-up, which bodes well for the more modest editions. 20 But in isolation, the Countryman JCW strikes a decent balance between composure and comfort. The steering has heft and is pleasingly direct – although devoid of feel – and should you throw the JCW at a corner, you’ll feel a little bit of body roll that actually helps the car to settle into the turn. Higher-frequency inputs can still catch the suspension out, transmitting them through to the cabin, but in most situations, including at low speeds around town, the JCW is more comfortable than you might expect it to be. It’s a subtle lesson, but a little compliance can go a long way, and that’s what we have here. The engine doesn’t want for shove, but it can’t match the characterful note of some of its JCW predecessors. When revved hard, and even in the most sporty of modes, it emits a pretty soulless drone, in fact. And this, in turn, has an effect on the overall experience; it’s accomplished, in

many ways, perhaps more than it even needs to be. But it would be a bit of a stretch to describe it as fun – and a more substantial one to say it lives up to the agility and rawness of the very best JCW versions of yesteryear. At least the engine remembers its manners at a cruise, fading into the background and being easily drowned out by a mix of tyre roar from the 20-inch tyres and wind rush that isn’t helped by the car’s more upright stance. There’s better news to come on the Countryman in general, though, because the growth spurt has certainly boosted its practicality – to the point where we’d be happy to recommend this car to families. There’s room for four six-footers on board, and three children would be happy sitting across the back bench. It’s not the last word in usability – the aperture that allows access to those rear seats is noticeably smaller than in a regular family SUV – but at least you can slide the second row fore and aft to prioritise cabin space or ultimate load capacity to suit your needs. The boot is a useful 460 litres with the rear seats in place, and up to 1,450 litres with them folded down. It’s perhaps a little disappointing that MINI hasn’t seen fit to include any really clever storage options in the load space, and the boot floor itself isn’t a proper variable-height affair. There are only a couple of cheap moulded bag hooks, too. But there is a useful amount of underfloor space, and hinges at the rear of the back seats mean that the upper base stays out of your way as you’re loading or removing items from this area. Model: MINI Countryman JCW ALL4 Price: £40,425 Powertrain: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo petrol Power/torque: 296bhp/400Nm Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch auto, four-wheel drive 0-62mph: 5.4 seconds Top speed: 155mph Economy/CO2: 34.0-36.2mpg/177-187g/km Size (L/W/H): 4,433/1,843/1,656mm On sale: Now