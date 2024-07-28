MINI Countryman C Exclusive long-term test: stylish, practical and great to drive
First report: the new MINI Countryman’s phone app eases setting up infotainment
Verdict
You can’t win the Auto Express Small Premium SUV Award without ticking a lot of boxes. Not only is the MINI Countryman premium, stylish and practical, the bonus is that it’s great fun to drive as well.
- Mileage: 4,366 miles
- Economy: 34.8mpg
Our MINI Countryman arrived back in May and instantly blew me away with its simplified design and jump in quality. First impressions are key, and the welcoming wink from the headlights as the car unlocks, along with the crystal-clear parking light proudly displaying the simple MINI logo, set the tone.
Once inside, the stripped-back cabin oozes class, too, with textured materials that I just want to touch. Perhaps that’s because there is so little else to play with beyond the massive circular infotainment screen. Even my four-year-old grandson has mentioned the unusually tactile interior design, and likes to touch the two-tone door fade (but that might cause some issues with his sticky fingers further down the line).
I also love the beautiful brushed-metal vent controls, door handles and the A-pillar speakers for the Harman Kardon audio system. That rather splendid sound set-up comes as part of the Level 3 option pack, which adds a selection of extra equipment. Some bits are visible, such as the panoramic sunroof and a head-up display that stands proud on the spartan dashboard. Others, for example the active driver’s massaging seat, driver’s assistant Pro safety tech and the larger 54-litre fuel tank, are less obvious.
My last long-term test vehicle was last year’s Auto Express Car of the Year, the Hyundai Kona. That cost around £3,000 more than our 1.5-litre Petrol Countryman, but the difference in cabin quality is huge, since the MINI is far closer to the £74,000 Lexus RZ that I drove before that. The Countryman feels every bit a premium SUV, like climbing behind the wheel of a mini Range Rover. So it was little surprise that it scooped the Premium Small SUV of the year at our 2024 New Car Awards the other week.
I know all things are relative, but I have to say that the Countryman doesn’t actually feel that small, with plenty of space for my tall family, two child seats and luggage.
Behind the wheel, the Countryman has been fine. Days out have been fun and effortless. The automatic gearbox can stutter a little toward roundabouts and on occasion when pulling away from junctions, and the car feels like it ought to have a manual transmission, but that’s no longer an option. The tiny switch to go forwards or backwards is little joy compared with a gearstick, but otherwise it’s all straightforward.
My only worry has been the huge round infotainment display. I’m a bit old school and not a massive fan of smartphones or touchscreens in cars, so the sight of a circular iPad-style tablet in the centre of the dash was daunting, to say the least. I’m aware that it’s a personal thing, though. While my grown-up children think it’s great and the grandchildren love it, none of them is having to actually drive about while attempting to access sub-menus.
So I headed over to MINI HQ in Farnborough, Hants, to meet with product manager Chris Fryer and get some inside information on how to get the most out of the infotainment with minimum effort. It turns out that the key to success is quite simple and involves setting up a driver profile using the MINI smartphone app.
Once you’ve done that, the app can sync to the car with a QR code. Then it’s just a case of setting up personal preferences through the sub-menus that the car will recognise whenever you enter and apply. These choices can be anything from the infotainment settings to the seating position and head-up display angle, so it’s ideal for different-sized drivers with their own MINI profiles.
Chris told me: “It’s a little bit more work when you first begin, but once set up, it makes your life super-easy.” That’s especially true when on the move. He explained that the layout of the screen mirrors that of a smartphone, with elements that stay in the same place regardless of the sub-menus. This helps aid navigation, so you are never more than a press from the home screen.
I’ve become far more familiar with the set-up with time and have taken Chris’s advice on holding the edge of the circle with my fingers to steady my hand while pushing the actual screen with my thumb. This prevents wobbly fingers from hitting the wrong part of the display while driving.
Personally, I don’t like the augmented-reality video that appears over the sat-nav screen when approaching a junction. It takes my eyes away from the road towards the centre of the car, which I’m uneasy with. Chris mentioned that it’s excellent for night driving when following an unfamiliar route and I don’t dispute that, but with clear directions on both the head- up display and navigation screen (when switched off), I feel far more relaxed.
Chris also pointed out MINI Connect, which brings real-time traffic info and the ability to record 360-degree dash-camera footage. It can also hook up entertainment, and while gaming isn’t really my thing, music certainly is. So the option to stream Spotify directly from the car and have hi-res album artwork, with matching interior colours, does appeal.
Two months into driving the MINI Countryman, I find I’m looking forward to weekend days out or any reason to jump behind the wheel. I’m sure that I mentally mirror the voice that exclaims ‘Whoo-hoo’ when you switch to Go Kart (Sport) mode, as I jump in and drive off. It’s fun!
Features of the well rounded infotainment
|Model:
|MINI Countryman C Exclusive
|On fleet since:
|May 2024
|Price new:
|£31,840
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 3cyl, petrol, auto
|Power/torque:
|168bhp/280Nm
|CO2/tax:
|144g/km/£190
|Options:
|Smoky Green Metallic paint (£600), 19-inch Kaleido Spoke two-tone alloys (£600), Level 3 option pack including electric active heated massage and memory driver’s seat, Harman Kardon surround sound audio, 54-litre fuel tank, panoramic sunroof, sun-protection glass, head-up display, AR navigation, driving assistant professional, sliding rear seats (£7,500)
|Insurance*:
|Group: 18/Quote: £1,362
|Mileage:
|4,366
|Economy:
|34.8mpg
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.