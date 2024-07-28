MINI Countryman SE ALL4 JCW long-term test: no mild hybrid tech means a bigger boot

You probably won’t buy the electric JCW version of the MINI Countryman if you’re concerned with practicality, right? Wrong! Surprisingly, our JCW has more boot space than other versions due to the lack of mild-hybrid tech in the back. So I’ve got 505 litres rather than the 460 litres in the standard BEV (or 450 litres in the ICE version). That’s more than enough to swallow buggies, bikes, boots and toys, plus even decking after a DIY store visit.

MINI Countryman SE ALL4 JCW: first report

We swap our petrol MINI Countryman for an electric one – but which one do we like more?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 2,065

2,065 Efficiency: 3.4 miles per kWh

Clearly I’m still just a kid at heart. I knew the plan was to swap powertrains midway through our six-month MINI Countryman loan, but I was rather surprised – and excited – to be greeted with our Chilli Red ALL4 SE JCW on arrival at BMW’s UK HQ.

After three very enjoyable months behind the wheel of our 1.5-litre petrol C Exclusive, moving to an electric car would be done in style – but would the car be as enjoyable and practical as our family-friendly Small SUV of the Year had proven to be?

Let’s get the cost out of the way first. It’s not cheap. The base list price for the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 is over £6k more than our option-laden petrol Countryman C Exclusive with Level 3 option pack. After adding that same Level 3 Pack, with all its bells and whistles and the Sport Pack bolted on, our new model comes in at a hefty £56,200.