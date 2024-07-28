MINI Countryman SE ALL4 JCW long-term test: we swap petrol for electric power

Verdict

The switch from petrol to electric has been fun and the shorter range doesn’t affect my day-to-day driving. We’ve done airport runs and days out to the coast on a single charge. The premium feel and new fun factor gains the EV a half-star over the petrol MINI, although we appreciate it’s far from cheap.

Mileage: 2,065

2,065 Efficiency: 3.4 miles per kWh

Clearly I’m still just a kid at heart. I knew the plan was to swap powertrains midway through our six-month MINI Countryman loan, but I was rather surprised – and excited – to be greeted with our Chilli Red ALL4 SE JCW on arrival at BMW’s UK HQ.

After three very enjoyable months behind the wheel of our 1.5-litre petrol C Exclusive, moving to an electric car would be done in style – but would the car be as enjoyable and practical as our family-friendly Small SUV of the Year had proven to be?

Let’s get the cost out of the way first. It’s not cheap. The base list price for the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 is over £6k more than our option-laden petrol Countryman C Exclusive with Level 3 option pack. After adding that same Level 3 Pack, with all its bells and whistles and the Sport Pack bolted on, our new model comes in at a hefty £56,200.