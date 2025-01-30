New Morgan flagship is coming…but don’t worry, it’ll have the same old classic looks
Due to arrive in Spring, British firm’s new model will continue to use a BMW-derived straight-six engine
Morgan is a car company that prides itself on its history – and in its 115th year it is bringing out a new flagship model that is very much in keeping with the firm’s character.
These images from Morgan provide us with our first official look at the newcomer, and while it’s still under camouflage, we can see the traditional lines of the outgoing Plus Six remain intact.
There’s still no confirmation what the model will be called and while the Malvern-based company says it won’t be a direct replacement for the Plus Six – which is bowing out this year with the limited-run Pinnacle – the new model shares plenty (aside from its looks) with the old car.
For starters, the flagship will sit on an evolution of the company’s bonded aluminium chassis called the CXV platform and – although this is yet to be confirmed – we expect the use of wood for the car’s frame to continue, which is a signature feature of Morgans.
According to the firm we can also expect “a range of new technical features and engineering enhancements throughout, all contributing to greater dynamic performance and driving enjoyment”.
BMW’s straight-six 3.0-litre turbocharged unit will continue to power the flagship, just as it did in the Plus Six. A similar output to the old car – which put out 335bhp and 500Nm of torque through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission to the rear wheels – is likely.
Although the design is unmistakably Morgan, the company says it has tried to project “a more contemporary aesthetic and an aerodynamically informed proportion” with the new car. Up front there’s the traditional horseshoe grille paired with twin circular lights that look larger than the Plus Six’s, and more akin to those of the exclusive Midsummer speedster.
A cab-back profile with a long bonnet remains, as do the sculpted wheelarches that flow towards those pronounced rear haunches. Some less prominent features, such as the three wipers on a flat windscreen, have been retained, while others, like the vent in the front wing, have been removed.
This test car also sports a hard-top – which we assume to be a removable item – with a soft-top canvas hood likely to be offered on the new car when it arrives in spring. At the rear there’s a twin-exit exhaust system, just like on the Plus Six, and rounded, retro rear lights.
Morgan hasn’t hinted at pricing for the upcoming flagship, but given the Plus Six Pinnacle started from £96,995, a similar sum for the new model is probable.
What do you think of Morgan's new flagship car? Let us know in the comments below...