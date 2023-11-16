On-street charging gap: infrastructure needed outside London to keep pace with EV adoption

The UK needs to “up the pace” of its charging infrastructure roll-out and “do more outside of London”, if households without driveways are not to be left behind in the transition to electric vehicles.

That’s the verdict of Vauxhall managing director James Taylor, commenting on the latest government statistics that show the number of on-street electric car chargers has increased by 69 per cent over the last 12 months.

“It’s a good signal, but we’re still at the beginning of the journey,” says Taylor. “4,094 new installations is a start, but next year it is forecast there will be hundreds of thousands more new EVs being registered to comply with the Vehicles Emissions Trading Scheme - we are making progress, but more is needed to match demand.”

The scheme - commonly referred to as the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate - comes into force next year, and will require a minimum of 22 per cent of new cars sold, and 10 per cent of new vans, to be electric. The mandate on minimum EV sales numbers is being implemented by the government in spite of its delay, from 2030 to 2035, of the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles.