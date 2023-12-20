Worn tyres vs new tyres test: what are you risking by delaying tyre replacement?

A shocking 39 per cent of drivers say they only replace a worn tyre if it fails an MoT, while 27 per cent admit to waiting ‘several months’ to replace a tyre that’s been issued with an MoT advisory warning. Even more worrying are the 11 per cent of drivers who receive an advisory warning about a tyre’s condition and say they’ll delay replacing it until the tread fails the next MoT.

The alarming statistics are from online retailer eBay, which has conducted market research that shows one in 10 drivers have delayed the purchase of new tyres at some point in the last three years due to financial pressures. The figures suggest an alarmingly high number of vehicles are driving on sub-optimal tyre treads – often less than the 1.6mm of a barely legal tyre.

But if you’re thinking of saving a few quid in the festive season by putting off the purchase of a new set of tyres, think again. Courtesy of eBay, we took part in a dramatic demonstration on a test track of the dangers of worn – but still legal – rubber, when compared with new replacements.

To demonstrate just how risky worn tyres can be – even when they’ve still got just enough tread to pass legal scrutiny – eBay took us to the wet handling area at UTAC’s Millbrook proving ground so we could compare the braking and handling of two identical Ford Pumas. Identical, that is, apart from one wearing a brand-new set of Continental SportContact 7s, while the other had the same tyres shaved to the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm.