New Nio ET5 Touring review: quirky EV estate shows promise

Verdict The Nio ET5 Touring is, for now, an appealing choice in the all-electric estate car class. Although when it does eventually go on sale in the UK, it’ll be joined by presumably strong competition from BMW and Audi. The success of the ET5 Touring, and indeed the NIO brand, could rest on its innovative battery-swap infrastructure. Not long ago, Nio was considered as an up and coming electric car maker. Now a big player in its home market and a credible alternative in mainland Europe, the Chinese newcomer is now set to launch in other global markets, bringing with it an innovative replaceable battery concept. It’s not just Nio’s forward-thinking infrastructure helping it to gain a foothold across Europe, but appealing products including the EL6 SUV and ET5 saloon – that latter of which now comes in estate ‘Touring’ guise. In Germany, the Nio ET5 Touring starts from 59,500 Euros (roughly £51,000) with the smaller 75kWh battery, or 68,500 Euros (roughly £58,700) for the 100kWh car we’re testing here. We’ve already tried the ET5 saloon, and while the range and technology on offer were decent enough, we thought it lacked practicality – an area where the more spacious Touring should excel.

The design of the ET5 Touring is unaltered until you get to the C-pillar – no bad thing, because the ET5's sleek surfacing and neat proportions are easy on the eye. The door handles are flush, the windows are frameless, and the rear spoiler adds a finishing touch to the dynamic exterior. It's stylish, but not practical in all respects. A very narrow rear window hinders visibility, and the driver's seating position is a little too high for our tastes. Just with the ET5 saloon, we suspect this is because Nio has to incorporate not only a selection of sizeable batteries, but also the space to work in its clever cell-swapping technology under the floor. At 450 litres (just 64 litres more than the saloon), the ET5 Touring doesn't have a massive boot, either. It's almost 100 litres smaller than the load space you'd find on the new (and cheaper) Peugeot E-308 SW estate, and is dwarfed by that in the upcoming Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer. 21 On the move, the Nio feels a little firm for a family estate car, where you'll notice the suspension working hard over rougher roads and potholes. Just like the ET5 saloon, we found the front suspension was able to cope better with road imperfections than the rear.