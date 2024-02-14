New Nissan Juke facelift goes upmarket to take on the best-selling Ford Puma

Behind the steering wheel, which is wrapped in a new, smoother faux-leather material, select models feature another 12.3-inch screen. Drivers get a choice of two layouts: Classic, with two dials on either side, and ‘Enhanced’ that devotes more screen space to other information like mapping, fuel economy or music.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard now too, while the voice recognition apparently boasts more ‘natural language understanding’ capability. Nissan says you can also play video content on the central display via USB connected devices when the car is stationary.

But the most noticeable change is the redesigned dashboard, with its new 12.3-inch central touchscreen – a significant increase over the current eight-inch display. It’s been angled towards the driver to make it easier to reach, and the infotainment system itself has been upgraded by way of a more intuitive home screen that drivers can customise using widgets for key functions.

Improving the second-generation Juke’s interior is Nissan ’s number one priority – both in terms of quality and connectivity. Nissan says it has refined the fit-and-finish and added new materials for the Peugeot 2008 and Kia Niro rival.

The previous 0.3 megapixel rear-view camera has gone too, replaced by a higher-resolution 1.3 megapixel unit, which is now standard-fit on every Juke. A birds-eye view system is fitted to higher-spec models. The Juke also comes as standard with ‘Intelligent Driver Alertness’ now, and lane keep assist is available as an option, and included on top-spec cars.

Other upgrades include both USB-A and newer USB-C charge ports for both front and rear occupants, and the Juke’s wireless charging pad can accommodate the largest of today’s smartphones, says Nissan. The glovebox is now bigger, the central armrest has been redesigned to be more supportive, and new seats offer improved comfort.

The outgoing car’s bold exterior styling hasn’t changed with this facelift. But Nissan has reintroduced yellow paint as an option on the Juke, and added a new N-Sport trim to the line-up that comes with contrasting black roof, wheels, door mirrors and various other trim.

The bright colour scheme continues inside N-Sport models, which feature yellow recycled Alcantara inserts for the seats, as well as yellow contrast stitching.

The Juke’s engine options are unchanged, too. The basic car gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol that produces 112bhp and 200Nm of torque, offered with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Juke Hybrid uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine with 93bhp, plus an electric motor producing 48bhp and a starter-generator that are both powered by a small 1.2kWh battery. The result is a combined 141bhp, plus fuel economy of up to 58.9mpg. The Juke Hybrid also boasts a pure-electric driving mode and ‘e-Pedal’ for increased regenerative braking.

Production of the updated Juke has already begun, however pricing for the refreshed model is yet to be announced. The upgraded tech and quality is sure to push the price up from the pre-facelift car’s £20,985 starting price.

This new Nissan Juke will see the current generation car through until the new all-electric model arrives, probably sometime in 2027. Its radical new look we’ve previewed in our exclusive image will be inspired by the Nissan Hyper Punk concept from the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show.

