News

New Nissan Leaf is an SUV! 2025 model gets advanced tech and concept car looks

The next-generation Nissan Leaf will transform into an SUV inspired by the Chill-Out concept and our exclusive image previews how it could look

by: Ellis Hyde
13 Jun 2024
Nissan Leaf exclusive image

We’ve known for some time that the trailblazing Nissan Leaf will transform from a family hatchback into an SUV for its next outing. But thanks to a recent teaser video, hints from Nissan’s CEO, and insights shared by one of its European design bosses, we now have a clear picture of what the all-new Leaf will look like – as previewed by our exclusive image.

Earlier this year, Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida confirmed that the brand’s Chill-Out concept, revealed back in 2021, would inspire the next-generation Leaf. Speaking to Auto Express, Nissan’s VP of Design for Europe, Matthew Weaver, provided clarity on how close the designs are: “Obviously linking concept to production, there’s always a bit of a gap, but I can say that it’s pretty true to form.

“It’s been quite a journey with [the new Leaf]. The Chill-Out concept was very clean, very cool, and those elements are still coming through on the production-ready version,” Weaver told us. “We’re nearing completion, and things like aerodynamics, packaging on a car like that, they’re at the forefront of the importance. There have been some changes, but you definitely see where the DNA has come from.”

Our exclusive image features several key elements from the Chill-Out concept, such as a smooth, coupé-style roofline and near-vertical tailgate, plus the raised ride height you’d expect from a crossover SUV. 

However, the headlight signature differs slightly, and the production car will have a more pointed nose as well. We know this because shadowy images of the new Leaf were included in a video Nissan shared recently to promote its latest business plan, which involves launching three new electric cars in Europe by 2026.

Signature Nissan design traits such as the boomerang light shape and a black V-motion grille will feature, but otherwise the Leaf shouldn’t resemble any other model in the line-up. Weaver explained: “We don’t want to do clones. We try to make each car quite individual, even looking across the global range.”

The new Leaf will sit on the same Renault-Nissan AmpR Medium platform (formerly CMF-EV) used on the Renault Megane, which is designed to utilise the packaging benefits of a pure-electric powertrain. We expect the Leaf will use the Megane’s 217bhp electric motor and 60kWh battery for a range of 280 miles or more.

Inside, the Leaf should offer plenty of space, and feature Nissan’s newest infotainment system that was introduced in the facelifted Qashqai. It’s based on Google’s Android Automotive OS – the same software architecture used by Renault – but with Nissan’s own graphics, so it’ll be more familiar to existing owners. 

As with the first and second-generation Nissan Leaf, the new Mk3 will be built in the UK at the company’s Sunderland plant. Up to £3billion of investment is earmarked for the facility, which in time will consist of three gigafactories to handle production of the new Leaf, and next Juke and Qashqai. 

Nissan’s European boss Guillaume Cartier told us in 2021 that the UK plant’s strong history was the key factor in its success in securing the deal to make the new model. “The heritage was why Sunderland was selected,” he said. 

“The demonstration of what this factory is able to do – having Leaf already, the e-NV200 [van] – this expertise, the capacity for innovation. That’s the reason why we’ve been able to build the future.”

Nissan hasn’t confirmed when the Leaf will be revealed, but it’s rumoured to go into production in early 2025. The Juke, and a successor to the Micra supermini, based on the new Renault 5, will follow.

Are you happy the Nissan Leaf is transforming into an SUV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

