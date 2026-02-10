Verdict

I demand a tough double act from any test car, but the Nissan Qashqai has managed the twin roles of work car and family ferry with remarkable ease. Whether you want space, tech, comfort or good economy, the Nissan delivers it all in a way that makes it utterly painless to own. It’ll be a tough act to follow.

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Mileage: 14,227 miles

14,227 miles Efficiency: 51.9mpg

Regular readers of Auto Express will know that I cover hundreds of miles on a weekly basis. Whether I’m out shooting a test, on location for a feature or snapping a colleague’s car, my own test-fleet vehicle ends up doing a few more miles than most. This means I often get to do my best secret shopper act and find out how a brand’s dealer network performs when booking in and carrying out routine maintenance.

The Nissan Qashqai’s service light first came on around the 12,000-mile mark. While that will give many drivers plenty of notice that the 12,500-mile first service interval is looming, needless to say I had a busy couple of weeks that meant I couldn’t book the car in straight away. As a result, the odometer had reached 13,560 miles by the time I took the Qashqai to Toomey Nissan in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. I wouldn’t normally overshoot the planned maintenance by quite so much, but the first service is only a minor one, so I’m sure no damage will have be done.