'Cheap SUVs are where the smart money's going in today's car market'

In the market for a factory-fresh car for less than £30,000? If so, it’s got to be safe, well built, credible, versatile and properly kitted out, correct? And what’s not to like about a combination of maximum metal for your money at purchase, followed by an almost-guaranteed strong residual value come resale time years later? If you relate to that figure and those requirements, I offer three words: sports utility vehicle.

Yup, I know what you’re thinking – decent SUVs often cost two or three times more. In the case of JLR’s top-tier Range Rover, £100,000-plus is needed just to get a foot on the ladder, with highest-spec examples costing nearer £200,000. Gulp.

So can a proper but inevitably smaller, less luxurious SUV really be had for under £30,000? Er, yes. The all-new, just-launched Lexus LBX starts at £29,995 – not a bad price from a maker boasting the highest standards of build quality and reliability. LBX has ‘bargain premium car of 2024’ written all over it.

But don’t confuse this humble accolade with the ‘most affordable electric SUV’ label I’m already slapping on the smaller, cruder Dacia Spring whose UK launch is imminent with a predicted entry-level price of a staggering £16,000.