Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Diesel isn’t always a dirty word

Jordan Katsianis explains why he thinks we don’t all have to buy petrol cars or EVs. There is another way that makes real sense for some buyers

By:Jordan Katsianis
8 May 2025
Opinion - diesel

I’ll admit I’m a pretty fundamentalist petrolhead, so it took a while for me to accept that EVs were the right answer to many requests for new car-buying advice. However, in the past year or so I’ve found myself oddly campaigning for a very unexpected alternative: diesel. 

There’s no doubt that this technology has taken a colossal beating thanks to the bad press brought on by Volkswagen and its co-conspirators during the Dieselgate scandal. And it’s understandable that we, the British public, have probably had enough of being told it’s a solution to climate change only to be, in effect, lied to. But I’m here to tell you that diesel isn’t a dirty word for our short-term goals in reducing carbon emissions. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, I will caveat this by saying that, whether you live in a city, the suburbs or even the countryside, electric cars are by and large, the better option. Yet, for those of you who just do too many miles for an EV to make sense, or if you’re as yet unwilling to adjust to the behavioural changes that inevitably go hand in hand with making the switch to electric power, a diesel car can – for now at least – be a better option than a pure petrol model. Let me explain. 

Diesel cars became popular for one main reason. They generally use less fuel and emit less CO2 than an equivalent petrol car, and this is largely still the case. A good example are family SUVs: an Audi Q7 fitted with a V6 diesel engine is rated on the official WLTP cycle at between 34-35.8mpg, with CO2 emissions of around 208-217g/km. The petrol V6 sees this drop to 26.4-27.4mpg, while CO2 output rises to 235-243g/km. 

There is a plug-in hybrid variant that is significantly more efficient on paper, but its consumption figures skyrocket when the battery is depleted, because the petrol engine has to deal with the added mass of the hybrid system. So when it comes to long-distance cruising, a modern, properly maintained diesel-engined car is still often the best choice until other, more efficient options present themselves. 

If you mainly drive in towns and cities, or have a reasonable commute with at-home charging, buy an EV – it won’t just be good for your conscience, it’ll also save you money. But if you’re sitting on motorways at a constant cruise for more than 100 miles a day, a diesel is still best. Here’s hoping the Government will take this into account and make sure that any upcoming legislation is as nuanced as the answer is. 

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What is V2X? Vehicle to everything bidirectional car charging tech explained
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor connected to wallbox charger

What is V2X? Vehicle to everything bidirectional car charging tech explained

Bidirectional charging has been billed as one of the key sustainable future energy solutions; we explain what it is and what benefits it brings
Tips & advice
7 May 2025
Drivers take the biggest hit on ‘environmental’ taxes
HM Treasury sign

Drivers take the biggest hit on ‘environmental’ taxes

£24.6 billion has been raised by the UK government in fuel duty alone - 60.9% of all energy taxes
News
6 May 2025
Citroen Ami Buggy sales on ice because of the UK’s weather
Citroen Ami Buggy - front static

Citroen Ami Buggy sales on ice because of the UK’s weather

French firm’s UK boss explains why funkiest version of electric quadricycle isn’t coming here… yet
News
2 May 2025
New Toyota RAV4: latest details on the big-selling hybrid SUV due this year
Toyota RAV4 design render (watermarked) - front

New Toyota RAV4: latest details on the big-selling hybrid SUV due this year

The all-new SUV will focus on hybrid power and an improved cabin, and our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
1 May 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month
Volvo XC60 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month

The XC60 is Volvo’s best-selling car, and loved by Brits. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 May
News
6 May 2025
New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design
BMW 1 Series render - front

New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design

The BMW 1 Series is set for a shake-up, with a Neue Klasse front end and a choice of hybrid or battery electric powertrains when it arrives in showroo…
News
7 May 2025
Ford should bring back the Fiesta. Oh no it shouldn't!
Opinion - Ford Fiesta

Ford should bring back the Fiesta. Oh no it shouldn't!

Bringing back the Ford Fiesta is a genius move, or a potential catastrophe
Opinion
5 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content