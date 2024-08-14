Peugeot E-2008 GT long-term test: electric SUV in service schedule mishap

The Peugeot E-2008 threw up an unexpected warning recently, suggesting it required a service after less than four months and 4,500 miles. I was a little surprised, but to be safe, I called a contact at Peugeot HQ. It turns out my car had mistakenly been placed on an “arduous” service schedule during its pre-delivery inspection (PDI). I was told not to worry, and that a quick home reset would fix the issue. Normal service should soon be resumed.

Mileage: 3,811

3,811 Efficiency: 4.1mi/kWh

The idea of the ‘perfect two-car garage’ often comes up in conversation in the Auto Express office. Some of my colleagues favour something big and practical alongside a small and sporty model, while others refuse to acknowledge that they’ll ever spend time in traffic, or on bumpy roads, and clearly never visit the tip or a builders’ merchant. It appears many are (theoretically) prepared to live with a pair of stripped-out race cars, day in, day out.

But if I had to choose two cars to live with from now until the end of time, I know exactly which way I’d point. It’s a solution that’s been drawn into sharper focus during my time with our Peugeot E-2008. It might not be perfect for long motorway slogs, but as something to jump in and out of Monday to Friday, commuting to the office or airport, it’s ideal.