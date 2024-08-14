Peugeot E-2008 GT long-term test: proving its worth as a daily runaround

Verdict

While it may not be everyone’s idea of the perfect two-car garage, the Peugeot E-2008 has made me appreciate my bright-orange BMW more than ever. The French crossover is ideal for daily duties, leaving me to enjoy something more characterful at the weekend.

Mileage: 3,811

3,811 Efficiency: 4.1mi/kWh

The idea of the ‘perfect two-car garage’ often comes up in conversation in the Auto Express office. Some of my colleagues favour something big and practical alongside a small and sporty model, while others refuse to acknowledge that they’ll ever spend time in traffic, or on bumpy roads, and clearly never visit the tip or a builders’ merchant. It appears many are (theoretically) prepared to live with a pair of stripped-out race cars, day in, day out.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But if I had to choose two cars to live with from now until the end of time, I know exactly which way I’d point. It’s a solution that’s been drawn into sharper focus during my time with our Peugeot E-2008. It might not be perfect for long motorway slogs, but as something to jump in and out of Monday to Friday, commuting to the office or airport, it’s ideal.

Yet the true benefit of running such a simple car day to day has been hopping into my classic BMW 2002 at the weekend. Driving the electric Peugeot makes my seventies saloon feel so raw and analogue; the heavy steering, manual gearbox and complete lack of creature comforts mean it’s not necessarily a car for popping to the shops, but for enjoying on high days and holidays.

That’s not to do the Peugeot a disservice. I love how easy it is to park, its impressive efficiency, and even its big boot, which, with the parcel shelf removed, swallowed all we needed for a weekend of glamping before my daughter started school last week.